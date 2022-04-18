Kendall Jenner Wears A NSFW Shirt Alongside BFF Hailey Bieber At Coachella: Photos

Kendall Jenner, 26, wowed while out and about with Hailey Bieber at Coachella over the weekend. The model wore a black sleeveless crop top that included a black and white photo of breasts on the front as well as a pair of jeans and black boots. She had her hair down and parted in the middle and at times, added a black face mask to keep safe.

Hailey also looked incredible in a sleeveless gray crop top and white and gray patterned pants that flared out at the ends. She paired the look with white sneakers and also wore a necklace and a black face mask at times as her hair was pulled up into a ponytail.

Before she got attention for hanging out with Hailey at one of the biggest music festivals of the year, Kendall was spotted attending the first night of the event with her younger sister Kylie Jenner on Friday. She looked equally as fabulous in a black sleeveless crop top and black leather pants. She also had her hair down with a braid on the side and again wore a face mask to keep herself and others safe.

View Related Gallery Hottest Coachella Outfits Ever: Hailey Bieber & More Celebrities' Sultriest Desert Looks Kendal Jeener Arrive to the Coachella Music Festival in a stunning Beige Lace Dress in Indio California Pictured: Kendall Jenner arrives to Coachella Ref: SPL1265284 150416 NON-EXCLUSIVE Picture by: SplashNews.com Splash News and Pictures Los Angeles: 310-821-2666 New York: 212-619-2666 London: 0207 644 7656 Milan: 02 4399 8577 photodesk@splashnews.com World Rights Indio, CA - *EXCLUSIVE* - Hailey Bieber and Kendall Jenner attend The Weeknd's set on Day 3 of the Coachella 2022 Music Festival in Indio. Pictured: Hailey Bieber, Kendall Jenner BACKGRID USA 18 APRIL 2022 BYLINE MUST READ: BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*

Kylie rocked a black leather coat over a white top for the fun evening and had her hair down as she stood with Kendall in the crowd and enjoyed the music. Hailey also hung out with the sisters around the same time and at one point, they all watched her husband Justin Bieber perform to an excited crowd.

Kendall didn’t stop there with her Coachella-filled weekend. She appeared in photos at Revolve’s party with her older sister Kim Kardashian. She again looked incredible in a white sleeveless crop top with matching pants and sandals. She also had her hair in two braids as she carried a black purse around.