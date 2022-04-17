Kendall Jenner Looks Like Sister Kim Kardashian In Crop Top & Braids For Day 2 Of Coachella: Photos

Kendall Jenner, 26, was Coachella ready in a white crop top. The model kept things casual and breezy for day two of the Indio-based music festival on Saturday, April 16, opting to pair the cut-off tank top with a loose fitting pair of white pants and chunky flip flops. The 818 tequila founder seriously looked like older sister Kim Kardashian, 41, with her glam and two braided hairstyle — but fans have noticed over the years that the two women both have strong genes from gorgeous mom Kris Jenner, 66.

Kendall was still rocking her auburn-red hair from the Prada fashion show last month, giving fans a look at her latest ‘do in a quick selfie-filmed video posted to her story. She captured the color of her hair with an auburn shade eye shadow and glossy lip, adding a dash of drama with long eyelash extensions. Her braided hair do also showed off her gold colored huggie hoop earrings.

In the next pose, Kenny showed off the rest of her look, consisting of the draw-string cargo inspired pant with two large front pockets, as well as the black-and-white flip flop. She finished the outfit off with a 2000s inspired black shoulder bag.

The Kardashians on Hulu star joined sister Kim at Revolve X H.Wood Group’s Revolve Festival event, which served Kenny’s 818 tequila cocktails to guests. The duo slap snapped photos with Revolve CEO Michael Mente and Revolve Chief Brand Officer Raissa Gerona in front of the IG-worthy photo drop with included a rust-colored circle stage and dried followers (perfectly fitting for the dessert).

Kim also sizzled in a taupe colored two-piece look, consisting of a one-shouldered top and high slit skirt. She rocked her on-trend futuristic sunglasses and and a super sexy strappy sandal that went all the way up her thighs. The SKIMS founder opted to keep her raven hued hair down into a loose wave, finishing her outfit with a shiny silver shoulder bag.