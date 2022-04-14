Kendall Jenner Rocks White Crop Top & High Slit Skirt For Tequila Promo Party

Kendall Jenner showed off her incredible figure in a tiny white crop top & a high-waisted skirt with a plunging slit on the front at an 818 party.

By:
April 14, 2022 3:41PM EDT
Kendall Jenner in yellow bikini sighted on a speed boat to have fun with friends on Mykonos Island, Greece. 08 Jul 2019 Pictured: Kendall Jenner. Photo credit: Savio / MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA461639_021.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]
Editorial Use Only Mandatory Credit: Photo by Courtesy of Purple PR/Shutterstock (12765307f) Kendall Jenner Kendall Jenner New Face of MESSIKA Paris Campaign, South of France - 18 Jan 2022
Editorial Use Only Mandatory Credit: Photo by Courtesy of Purple PR/Shutterstock (12765307a) Kendall Jenner Kendall Jenner New Face of MESSIKA Paris Campaign, South of France - 18 Jan 2022
Image Credit: Savio / MEGA

Kendall Jenner looked fabulous at a Magic Hour With 818 Tequila event at Mama Shelter in Hollywood on April 13. The 26-year-old was the hostess with the mostest when she wore a tight white cropped tank top that put her toned abs on full display. The supermodel styled the top with a high-waisted printed skirt and gorgeous glam.

Kendall Jenner looked fabulous in a white crop top & high-waisted, high-slit black & white skirt at an 818 tequila party. (Nick Wiesner)

Kendall’s high-waisted white denim skirt was covered in a cool black sketch pattern while the front had a plunging slit that showed off her long, toned legs.

As for her glam, Kendall had her new, bright red hair down and parted in the middle in beach waves while a red smokey eye and a glossy red lip topped her look off.

We have been loving all of Kendall’s outfits lately, both on and off the red carpet, and just a few days ago, she attended The Daily Front Row Fashion Awards in LA when she rocked a strapless black gown from The Row Resort 2023 collection, which had a bunched up bodice and a cinched-in waist.

Kendall Jenner hosted a Magic Hour With 818 Tequila event at Mama Shelter in Hollywood on April 13. (Nick Wiesner)

Kendal accessorized her gown with a pair of black strappy The Row Fall 2022 Sandals, Jenny Bird Toni Superwide Ribbed Hoops Earrings, and The Row 90S Small Textured-Leather Tote. She threw her red hair back into a middle-parted slicked back bun and added a glossy nude lip.

Aside from this look, Kendall looked amazing on Jimmy Kimmel Live when she wore a skintight, off-the-shoulder Khaite Octavia Wool Mini Dress in Green with a pair of sky-high Bottega Veneta Tower Python Leather Pumps and a Simuero Valle Ring.

