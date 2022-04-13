19 Sexiest Coachella Outfits Ever: Kendall Jenner, Selena Gomez & More

Coachella is a great excuse to pull out the skimpiest of all summer garb & these celebrities have rocked some of the hottest looks EVER to the festival over the years!

The hot temperatures in the California desert mean that sexy and revealing outfits are pretty much a staple at Coachella! Kendall Jenner is one celebrity who has worn quite a few sexy ensembles over the years, as well as Kendall’s sister, Kylie Jenner. Kylie has also looked pretty damn good at Coachella over the years and in 2017, she went to a party wearing a sparkling gold minidress, which showed off her toned legs, and also put her amazing figure on display.

Meanwhile, aside from the actual music festival, Coachella hosts a lot of sponsored events, including pool parties, so bikinis are a common occurrence. Olivia Culpo attended one pool party wearing a dark bikini with a cover-up consisting of only a mesh white skirt with a thigh-high leg slit. If anyone could pull that skimpy look off, it’s definitely her! Shay Mitchell also looked incredible at a Coachella pool party, where she wore a black, one-piece swimsuit and sexy black cover-up on top. She completed her beachy look with her hair in waves, along with a few braids scattered throughout.

Kendall Jenner

Kendall rocked this beige, lace dress that featured side cutouts. Sure, it was a maxi dress that fell all the way down to her ankles, but the top portion of the dress left little to the imagination, as there were only thin pieces of fabric covering the model’s chest! Another year, she rocked a white, off-the-shoulder crop top and high-waisted skirt to the festival. The skirt’s double-slit put revealed major leg, while Kendall’s abs were also front and center in the look.

Olivia Culpo

Olivia looked stunning at a Revolve Party on April 13, 2019, when she wore a pair of skintight, high-waisted denim Bermuda shorts with cut-off, frayed hems. She styled the shorts with a super cropped black top that revealed a cheetah print bra underneath and she accessorized with peep-toe black heeled mules, a fanny pack, and sunglasses.

There are plenty more celebrities in sexy Coachella outfits where these came from!