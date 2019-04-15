Stars Slaying In Bikinis At Coachella: Sexiest Looks At Parties & By The Pool

The weather is hot in Indio, but the bikinis at Coachella are even hotter! Celebrities love to rock skimpy tops at the fest and by the pool, and they always make the unconventional outfits work.

Fashion is a passion for celebrities hitting up Coachella. The annual music festival, held every April in Indio, California, gives everyone a chance to wear their most unique, wildest outfits and not have anyone bat an eyelash or judge them. After all, music festivals practically encourage dressing crazy! There’s one item that’s an outfit staple practically required of festival goers: bikinis. Whether they’re being worn as ultra-skimpy tops with an otherwise covered-up outfit, or just as an outfit themselves, bikinis are everywhere on the festival grounds — especially on celebrities.

At Coachella 2019, wearing bikinis to events and after parties appeared to be more common than at pools or on the glampgrounds. Take Jasmine Sanders, for example. The Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Rookie, aka Golden Barbie, rocked a fuzzy blue bikini for the Moschino x The Sims party on Day 2 of Coachella (April 13) that was oh-so ’90s. Honestly, it’s giving us some serious Limited Too nostalgia over here. Jasmine completed her look with a clear, plastic choker, belly chain, and blue, marabou heels. It showed off her flat abs and gave her legs for days! She showed off another bikini-esque outfit on her Instagram story: a crop top, see-through Moschino pants, and white bikini bottoms underneath.

Then, there was Chantel Jeffries. The model and “Wait” singer stunned at the REVOLVE party on April 13, wearing a sporty outfit featuring a bikini top. The bandeau, one-shouldered top was candy pink and snakeskin, and perfectly matched her fanny pack. So trendy. She paired it with ripped, black cutoff shorts and white sneakers. Love it!

