Camila Cabello Reveals If Any ‘Verified’ Guys Have Slid Into Her DMs After Shawn Mendes Split

Camila Cabello made an appearance on James Corden‘s beloved “Carpool Karaoke” segment on The Late Late Show and it was nothing short of fabulous! The 25-year-old singer, sang some of her classic hits, including “Havana,” “Bam Bam,” “Liar”, and more. In addition to the fun singing, Camila also agreed to take a lie detector test, with James asking her the questions.

The juiciest question of all was when Jame asked whether Camila had slid into any DM’s “romantically” since her split from Shawn Mendes at the end of 2021. Camila took a while to answer, but said no “on a technicality.” The lie detector test claimed she wasn’t telling the truth, though! Then, James asked whether anyone “verified” had slid into her DMs, and she confirmed that it was a “yes.” Unfortunately, she didn’t reveal who!

During the episode, Camila also opened up about her decision to audition for The X-Factor, and said it was all because of One Direction, specifically, Harry Styles. Camila explained that she thought 1D would show up on The X-Factor to perform, since they formed on the UK’s version of the show. She was convinced that she and Harry would meet and fall in love, which is what pushed her to audition. Camila also admitted that she didn’t miss being in a girl group (she was formerly a member of Fifth Harmony), but said she does miss having the girls by her side to banter with during interviews and other press appearances.

Camila’s appearance on the comedian’s late night talk show comes after she recently appeared in a new video for Vogue divulging the details of her beauty routine. During the video, Camila also shared some other details — from her love life. While finishing up her everyday makeup look, the “Havana” singer applied her favorite lip gloss, adding, “Now that I’m single, I wear a lot more lipstick and red lips and brown lips. I don’t like the feeling of kissing someone with with gloss on. It’s a lot. So now that I’m not kissing anybody, it’s gloss time, baby!”

Shawn and Camila called it quits about five months ago after more than two years of dating. They decided to end things on good terms, and were even photographed spending some time together (as friends?) at the beginning of 2022. In recent interviews, both Shawn and Camila have said they still have love for each other following the breakup, noting that the relationship simply ran its course.

Perhaps having more time to herself is a good thing, as the “Señorita” singer has mainly been hard at work promoting her second album, Familia, since its release. On April 9, she took the stage at Saturday Night Live to sing two songs from the record — “Bam Bam” and “Psychofreak.” For the latter, she was joined by Willow Smith, her duet partner on the track.