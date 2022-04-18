Gisele Bundchen Cuddles Daughter Vivian, 9, In Adorable Easter Photo

Gisele Bundchen, 41, shared a sweet embrace with her daughter Vivian, 9, on Easter Sunday. The Brazilian model held her youngest child in her arms as the mother-daughter duo pressed their heads against each other in the photo that Gisele posted to Instagram. Gisele and Vivian’s adorable moment on Easter occurred in front of a gorgeous sunset background.

In her caption, Gisele wished her 18.9 million followers a happy Easter, followed by a hopeful and optimistic message. “I hope the meaning of this day of renewal and rebirth, can bring us to be more compassionate, to love more, to help more, to be more unite. Wishing you a day filled with love,” Gisele wrote, adding a red heart emoji to complete her caption.

Tom Brady, 44, shared some love to his wife and daughter in the comments section of the post. “Happy Easter to all,” he wrote alongside two heart emojis. The NFL star and Gisele also share son Benjamin, 12, and Tom has son Jack, 14, with his ex Bridget Moynahan.

View Related Gallery Tom Brady & Gisele Bundchen’s Sweetest Pics With Their Kids At Super Bowls New England Patriots' Tom Brady celebrates with his daughter, Vivian, after the NFL Super Bowl 53 football game against the Los Angeles Rams, in Atlanta. The Patriots won 13-3 Patriots Rams Super Bowl Football, Atlanta, USA - 03 Feb 2019 Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady (12) celebrates with his family following the NFL Super Bowl 55 football game against the Kansas City Chiefs, Sunday, Feb. 7, 2021 in Tampa, Fla. Tampa Bay won 31-9 to win Super Bowl LV. (Ben Liebenberg via AP)

Gisele and the kids have been so supportive of Tom’s football career. On Feb. 1, Tom revealed he would be retiring from the sport and took a trip with Gisele and the kids to Costa Rica. But after re-charging, he seemingly changed his mind and announced that he’s sticking with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers for at least one more season. “These past two months I have realized my place is still on the field and not in the stands,” Tom explained on March 13. “That time will come. But it is not now.”

Of course, Gisele was overly supportive of her husband’s decision. “Here we go again!” she commented on his announcement post. “Let’s go lovvvey! Let’s go Bucs!”