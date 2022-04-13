Tom Brady Bonds With Son Jack, 14, While Playing Basketball & Football: Watch

The NFL star spent time with his oldest child by shooting some hoops and throwing the pigskin around at a gym.

Tom Brady shared his love of sports with his oldest son Jack with a sweet Instagram photo on Tuesday April 12. The legendary quarterback wrapped his arm around his son, as they posed for a photo at a gym together. He also shared plenty of videos of the two playing basketball and having a catch with a football. It was definitely a super sweet father-son moment for the player.

Tom showed that Jack is really his father’s son and has his own fair share of athletic ability. The Super Bowl champion said that while he’s still able to win against his son, Jack is getting better. “Dad still wins for now.. I don’t love my chances next year though,” he wrote in the caption. Other than the sweet photos of him and Jack smiling at the camera, Tom also posted two GIFs. One was him taking a lay up, while the other was Jack tossing him the football. Tom also posted a photo of himself taking a jump shot, while his son tried to block him on his Instagram Story.

The bonding with Jack came amid a whirlwind few months for the quarterback. Tom had announced that he was planning to retire from the NFL, putting an end to his 22 years in the league, back at the beginning of February. After announcing that he was done, Tom did share a video looking back on his career, which included a special thanks for his family. “I have the best memories…my kids were born here,” he said in a voiceover. “I’ll be part of this community for a very long time.”

Almost a month after announcing his plans to step down from the league, Tom reversed his decision and announced that he wouldn’t be retiring, and rather he’d be returning to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers for a 23rd season. “These past two months I’ve realized my place is still on the field and not in the stands. That time will come. But it’s not now. I love my teammates, and I love my supportive family. They make it all possible. I’m coming back for my 23rd season in Tampa,” he wrote in the announcement.