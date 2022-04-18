Diana Ross, 78, Rocks Platform Sandals In Rare New Photos While Out In LA

Diana Ross stepped out in a rare appearance in Los Angeles on April 18, looking every bit the iconic songstress in gold platform sandals! Diana hasn’t been seen out a lot in recent years, making the sudden appearance even more remarkable to onlookers. In addition to her platform sandals, the I’m Coming Out icon rocked a perfect red pedicure, a protective face shield, as well as a smart white collared shirt, navy jacket, and sporty leggings. The 78-year-old also wore a medical alert device around her neck in case of any emergency, presumably because of health problems she has dealt with over the years, including Polyneuritis, Alzheimer’s disease, and anorexia nervosa.

Diana is legendary as both a singer and as the matriarch to a clan of Hollywood royalty children and grandchildren. On April 17, she posted an Easter celebration photo of her extended family members, including daughter and Black-ish star Tracee Ellis Ross, musician son Evan Ross, and daughter Rhonda Ross Kendrick. “Love you so much, mom,” Evan sweetly responded to the family photo, while Tracee and Rhonda each responded with a series of red heart emojis.

Diana is currently preparing for her Thank You tour, which begins in June in England before winding its way back to The Hollywood Bowl in August. “I am so excited to go on tour this Summer,” she wrote via Instagram on April 7. “I look forward to seeing all of you dancing and feeling all of the love. This song is called ‘Let’s Do It,’ from my ‘Thank You’ album.” Diana included a video of her twirling onstage in a gorgeous lavender tiered dress and beaming radiantly to her audience. The legendary Motown diva and style icon keeps an active presence via social media, regularly updating her fans on her career and family life.