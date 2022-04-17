Jaden Smith Holds Hands With GF Sab Zada At Coachella After Dad Will’s Oscar Slap: Photos

The young actor kept close to his girlfriend at the crowded desert festival after his father, Will Smith, was barred from the Oscars for 10 years over slapping Chris Rock.

By:
April 17, 2022 1:39PM EDT
Jaden Smith
View gallery
Indio, CA - *EXCLUSIVE* - * Kendall Jenner watches Daniel Ceaser's performance with Kylie Jenner at the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival in Indio. Pictured: Kendall Jenner BACKGRID USA 15 APRIL 2022 USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
EXCLUSIVE: Kim Kardashian is seen at the 2022 Revolve Festival. 17 Apr 2022 Pictured: Kim Kardashian is seen at the 2022 Revolve Festival. Photo credit: MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA849051_001.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]
EXCLUSIVE: Kim Kardashian is seen at the 2022 Revolve Festival. 17 Apr 2022 Pictured: Kim Kardashian is seen at the 2022 Revolve Festival. Photo credit: MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA849051_023.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]
Image Credit: BACKGRID

Jaden Smith is keeping calm and carrying on in the wake of his father, Will Smith, being barred from the Oscars for 10 years after he slapped Chris Rock at the Academy Awards. The young star, 23, was spotted enjoying the Coachella Music Festival on Saturday (April 16) with his new girlfriend Sab Zada. The couple held hands while making their way through the crowded masses in Indio, CA, keeping close on Day 2 of the desert extravaganza.

Jaden Smith
Jaden Smith and his girlfriend Sab Zada attend Coachella. (BACKGRID)

Jaden rocked a rainbow-colored vest and black T-shirt with faded denim jeans for the event, while his girlfriend was a Coachella vision in a pink crop top and flowing white dress. She added butterfly clips in her hair to really amp up the festive feeling. The lovely couple weren’t the only celebrities attending the concerts, as Kendall Jenner, Kylie Jenner and Hailey Baldwin were just a few of the other A-listers who were partying in the desert.

The Coachella outing for Jaden comes a few weeks after the Academy banned his father from the Oscar ceremonies for a decade, which came only days after Will had already resigned as a member of the Academy. In a statement obtained by HollywoodLife, the actor said he “betrayed the trust of the Academy” and is “heartbroken” over his actions. “The list of those I have hurt is long and includes Chris, his family, many of my dear friends and loved ones, all those in attendance, and global audiences at home,” the statement reads. “I betrayed the trust of the Academy. I deprived other nominees and winners of their opportunity to celebrate and be celebrated for their extraordinary work. I am heartbroken.”

Jaden Smith
Jaden Smith held hands with girlfriend Sab Zada during the desert music festival. (ASTRO/MEGA)

The social media mea culpa came a day after Will apologized for his actions to his fellow nominees and the Academy during his Oscar acceptance speech, yet he didn’t mention Chris by name. Meanwhile, Chris — who is reportedly not pressing charges against Will at this time — has yet to make a statement on the incident.

 

 

More From Our Partners

ad