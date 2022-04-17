Chris Pratt’s Son Jack, 9, Celebrates Easter In Colorful Shirt With Katherine Schwarzenegger & Baby Lyla, 1

Chris Pratt enjoyed a family outing on Easter Sunday and it was so sweet to see. The actor stepped out to attend church with his son Jack, 9, whom he shares with ex Anna Faris, as well as his wife Katherine Schwarzenegger, who is pregnant with their second child, and their one-year-old daughter Lyla in Santa Monica, CA. The cute brood appropriately wore matching pastel colors and appeared calm and relaxed as they were photographed walking outside.

Chris’ outfit included a light pink checkered button-down shirt and tan pants with brown sneakers while his mini me Jack wore a light pink, blue, and green button-down shirt, tan pants, and white sneakers. Katherine looked pretty in a long white, purple, and green patterned dress under a cream-colored sweater and white slip-on sandals, and little Lyla wore a light pink dress with white shoes and a white bow in her hair.

Chris and Katherine’s family outing comes after Chris made headlines for being seen on an outing with Jack and Lyla in March. The father and son adorably held each of baby Lyla’s hands as she walked in the middle of them as they made their way to breakfast in Pacific Palisades.

Before that, the family, including Katherine, were seen going to the park in Feb. Chris showed off his muscles while pushing Lyla’s stroller and Katherine’s baby bump was on full display as Jack tagged along looking as cute as could be. It definitely seemed like it was a memorable outing for all of them!

Katherine and Chris announced that they are expecting their second child together in Dec. and shortly before, the latter commented on expanding the family and wanting more kids. “I would love to have more, as many as the man upstairs will provide,” he told E! News’ Daily Pop in July 2021. “We’ll do it. I’ll probably have to talk to Katherine about that, but my plan is, let’s go.”