Tommy Lee Meets Up With Sebastian Stan After Release Of ‘Pam & Tommy’: Photos

Tommy Lee, 59, and Sebastian Stan, 39, were photographed showing off their budding friendship on Thursday night. The Motley Crue drummer and the actor, who portrayed him in the Hulu series Pam & Tommy, enjoyed a dinner at Taverna Tony in Malibu, CA and gave each other a warm hug after leaving the restaurant. They both wore casual outfits, including a white hoodie, ripped jeans, and black slipper-style shoes with yellow smiley faces on them for Tommy, and a light pink and tan argyle sweater over a white top, jeans, and white sneakers for Sebastian.

The outing comes after Sebastian told Variety that he reached out to Tommy upon playing him in the Hulu show, which is based on Tommy and his ex-wife Pamela Anderson‘s headline-making relationship, and revealed he “seemed touched and appreciative that I took the time to even reach out and connect.” The talented star also previously revealed that to prepare for the life-changing role, he took drum lessons, watched hours of videos, read Tommy’s 2005 memoir, and chatted with Tommy himself.

Sebastian co-starred with Lily James, who played the role of Pamela, in the series. The beauty made headlines for transforming into an incredible look that made people do a double take. She even got the former Playboy star’s Baywatch look, which included her famous red one-piece bathing suit, on point!

Sebastian’s version of Tommy was also pretty incredible considering he flaunted all of the musician’s several tattoos as well as his short hairstyle and piercings. Other stars who appeared in the series, who focuses heavily on the sex tape that stolen from Tommy and Pamela, included Seth Rogan, Nick Offerman, and Taylor Schilling.

Despite Tommy’s openness to both the series and Sebastian, it doesn’t appear Pamela feels the same about it all. “Pamela is not a fan of this at all and wanted nothing to do with the project,” an insider EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife. “When she learned that this would be covering the burglary, she was absolutely mortified because that entire episode is something that was very hard for her to deal with when it happened. She said that she is not going to watch ‘Pam & Tommy’ and she does not want her kids to watch it either. She didn’t want money from this – she didn’t want it to be made in the first place and she is not going to respond to it.”