J.Lo & Ben Affleck Hold Hands While Picking Up Her Daughter After Engagement

Love is definitely in the air for newly-re-engaged couple, Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez. The two held hands as they picked up Jen’s daughter, Emme, from school on April 13.

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck are still basking in that post-engagement bliss! The two were photographed out and about on April 13, holding hands as they headed to pick up J.Lo’s daughter, Emme, from school. Jennifer looked stylish, but comfortable, in a pair of overalls and a white t-shirt, while Ben rocked jeans and a flannel shirt. At another point, Ben wrapped an arm around Jen’s shoulder while they approached Emme’s school.

This outing comes one week after Jennifer was first spotted rocking a diamond ring on her left hand. She then confirmed news of her engagement to Ben in a video for her newsletter on April 8. This is the second engagement for Jen and Ben, who first got together in the early 2000s. Ben proposed at the end of 2002, and a wedding was set for September of the following year. However, they called off the nuptials just day beforehand, citing increased media interest as the reason for the postponement. Unfortunately, they never made it down the aisle, and broke up in Jan. 2004.

However, 17 years later, they found their way back to each other. After Jen ended her engagement to Alex Rodriguez in April 2021, she started dating Ben again, and they’ve been blissfully in love ever since. In another newsletter post from April 12, Jennifer detailed the engagement, revealing that the proposal happened on the evening of April 2 while she was in her favorite place — “the bubble bath”!

“I was taken totally off guard,” Jennifer gushed. “And just looked in his eyes, smiling and crying at the same time, trying to get my head around the fact that after 20 years, this was happening all over again. I was quite literally speechless, and he said, ‘Is that a yes?’ I said YES, of course, that’s a YES. I was smiling so big and tears were coming down my face.” Jennifer also described the proposal as “the most romantic thing [she] could’ve ever imagined.”

While Ben proposed with a unique pink diamond the first time around, he had an even more gorgeous surprise up his sleeve for the second proposal. Ben popped the question with an 8.5 carat green diamond, which Jen says is her “lucky color.” Now, the lovebirds are house hunting together in California.