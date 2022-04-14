Halle Bailey Insists She Didn’t Get ‘Boob Implants’ After Fans Hound Her: This Is ‘God’s’ Work

Gorgeous! You can’t miss Halle Bailey‘s stunning good looks and fit figure, which seem to be causing rumors about her physique. So, The Little Mermaid reboot star took to Twitter to explain that she’s all-natural! “lmaooo not y’all thinking i got boob implants whattt” the gorgeous actress tweeted on April 13. “No ma’am God gave me these and gave chloe the booty.” It’s unclear who started the rumor that Halle has breast implants, but fans rallied behind her on Twitter.

“Exactly sister TELL THEM” reads one fan response to Halle’s tweet, while another tweet says “bc they don’t think it’s possible for a human to have such gorgeous boobs me neitherrrr.” Halle is definitely known for some eye-catching and curve-hugging dresses. The younger half of R&B duo Chloe x Halle wore a lavish crystal two-piece Miu Miu ensemble for the designer’s fashion show in October 2021, and a gorgeous teal dress at her first Academy Awards appearance in March alongside equally beautiful older sister Chloe Bailey.

Halle grabbed headlines when she was perfectly cast as the iconic Little Mermaid in Disney's live action remake, which will hit theaters on May 26, 2023.

Halle grabbed headlines when she was perfectly cast as the iconic Little Mermaid in Disney’s live action remake, which will hit theaters on May 26, 2023. Since then, the siren has been photographed wearing a burlap sack for the remake of the memorable scene from the beloved 1989 cartoon version, and she’s shared a photo of herself in the water as the Disney princess. “And just like that..that’s a wrap,” she posted to Instagram in June of 2021, after the movie wrapped. “After auditioning for this film when i was 18 just about to turn 19, to now finishing filming through a pandemic when i turned 21 ..we have finally made it…”

Halle continued, expressing gratitude for the growth she experienced playing Ariel. “I feel so grateful to have experienced this film in all of its glory..it has been the toughest experience being away from everything and everyone i’ve ever known, to feeling self doubt/ loneliness, but also feeling such freedom and perseverance as i’ve reached the end. this experience has made me so much stronger than i ever thought i could be.”