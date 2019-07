Harry Styles Screen-Tested With ‘Little Mermaid’ Star Halle Bailey & They Instantly ‘Clicked’

‘It’s a go’ for Harry Styles to play Prince Eric in ‘The Little Mermaid’ if all falls into place. The former 1D singer ‘wants’ the role and the feeling is mutual on the production’s side, according to HollywoodLife’s source!

One Direction star may just go on that romantic boat ride with Ariel and Sebastian the crab, according to what a source close to Harry EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife! “Harry’s very interested (in playing Prince Eric in The Little Mermaid), it’s already got so much buzz and has such a great team behind it,” the insider reveals to us. “Harry hasn’t signed anything yet, but he’s been told they really want him and he wants to do it.” The prospect only gets more promising, as our insider added, “So as long as they can work out all the details, it’s a go.” Will Harry Styles , 25, “Kiss The Girl”? Well, there’s a chance the formerstar may just go on that romantic boat ride with Ariel and Sebastian the crab, according to what a source close to Harry EXCLUSIVELY told! “Harry’s very interested (in playing Prince Eric in The Little Mermaid), it’s already got so much buzz and has such a great team behind it,” the insider reveals to us. “Harry hasn’t signed anything yet, but he’s been told they really want him and he wants to do it.” The prospect only gets more promising, as our insider added, “So as long as they can work out all the details, it’s a go.”

Halle Bailey, 19, our source tells us! “Harry loves the whole team that’s being assembled. He thinks Halle’s incredibly talented and thinks she’s a brilliant choice for Ariel. He screen tested with her and they clicked, he wouldn’t have got this far if they hadn’t,” the insider reveals. Like Harry, Halle made her name through music as one half of the sister R&B duo, This is not just all talk. Harry has already met with the Disney movie’s future star , 19, our source tells us! “Harry loves the whole team that’s being assembled. He thinks Halle’s incredibly talented and thinks she’s a brilliant choice for Ariel. He screen tested with her and they clicked, he wouldn’t have got this far if they hadn’t,” the insider reveals. Like Harry, Halle made her name through music as one half of the sister R&B duo, Chloe x Halle . Additionally, news has already surfaced that Harry is “in early negotiations to play the iconic role of Prince Eric in Disney’s live-action remake of The Little Mermaid,” according to The Hollywood Reporter

The man behind the upcoming live action film’s soundtrack has also piqued Harry’s interest. You may know him as the mastermind of Hamilton! “Harry’s also a fan of Lin Manuel Miranda, he’s written new songs for the movie, so that’s another exciting element for Harry,” our source continues. With Lin and Halle on-board, our source points out that “the film as a whole is going to be of very high calibre,” and “so much work has already gone into it.” That means this project comes with high stakes! “The movie is such a classic, the pressure to get it right is very high but Harry likes that,” the source explains. “He’s all about challenging himself, that’s what’s most exciting for him.”