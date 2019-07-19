Harry Styles Screen-Tested With ‘Little Mermaid’ Star Halle Bailey & They Instantly ‘Clicked’

The man behind the upcoming live action film’s soundtrack has also piqued Harry’s interest. You may know him as the mastermind of Hamilton! “Harry’s also a fan of Lin Manuel Miranda, he’s written new songs for the movie, so that’s another exciting element for Harry,” our source continues. With Lin and Halle on-board, our source points out that “the film as a whole is going to be of very high calibre,” and “so much work has already gone into it.” That means this project comes with high stakes! “The movie is such a classic, the pressure to get it right is very high but Harry likes that,” the source explains. “He’s all about challenging himself, that’s what’s most exciting for him.”

But Harry’s more than prepared, because “he can sing, he can act and he’s a heartthrob so he’s a natural for the romantic lead, he’s really a perfect fit for this part,” our insider continues. “It’s a musical so it’s a great chance for him to showcase all of his talent.” It also helps that Harry’s “a huge Disney fan” who “grew up watching all the movies, so being a part of a Disney movie would fulfill a childhood dream.” Hardcore Styles fans, you’ll know that the British heartthrob’s favorite Disney flick is The Lion King.

No names have been set in ink, and Harry is still being called for other “projects,” our source clarifies. So if the role of Prince Eric goes to someone else, “then Harry will star in something else big, it’s only a matter of time,” the insider says. “People are taking him seriously as an actor since Dunkirk and he’s been getting called in for a lot of projects, he’s a hot commodity in Hollywood.” You don’t have to tell us twice!