Watch

Michael Strahan’s Daughter Isabella, 17, Makes Her Runway Debut: See Her ‘Proud’ Dad’s Tribute

michael strahan, isabella strahan
Shutterstock
Editorial Use Only Mandatory Credit: Photo by Dave Shopland/BPI/Shutterstock (10526895bd) Two-time Emmy winner and Super Bowl Champion Michael Strahan pictured working for Fox Sports Green Bay Packers v San Francisco 49ers, NFL Conference Championship, American Football, Levi's Stadium, USA - 19 Jan 2020
Television personality Michael Strahan and his daughters Sophia, left, and Isabella attend a special screening of, "Ice Age: Collision Course", at the Walter Reade Theater, in New YorkNY Special Screening of "Ice Age: Collision Course", New York, USA
Michael Strahan'Good Morning America' TV show filming, New York, USA - 04 Mar 2021
Michael Strahan and daughters Isabella Strahan, Sophia StrahanNickelodeon Kids' Choice Sports Awards, Arrivals, Barker Hanger, Los Angeles, USA - 11 Jul 2019 View Gallery View Gallery 12 Photos.
News Writer

The ‘GMA’ host celebrated his daughter ‘crushing’ it, making her modeling debut with Sherri Hill over the weekend.

Isabella Strahan hit the runway for the first time over the weekend, and her dad Michael Strahan celebrated the exciting occasion with an Instagram video on Monday April 11. The 50-year-old former NFL player posted a montage of the 17-year-old model set to the tune of “Live Your Life” by T.I. and Rihanna. He didn’t shy away from the fact that seeing his daughter chase her modeling dreams made him so proud.

The video showed Isabella getting her makeup done and then a few videos of her walking the runway and showing off two gowns, one black and one white. In one of the clips, after she walked offstage, the camera panned over to Michael and showed him with a huge smile on his face, clearly happy to see his daughter doing so well. “Very proud of you, @isabellastrahan, for crushing your first runway this weekend for @sherrihill!!!! As a parent, there is nothing like watching your child succeed at what they love with a smile on their face,” he wrote in the caption along with the hashtags “Proud Dad” and “Girl Dad.”

Isabella looked so grown up, as she walked the runway. She is one of two kids that Michael has with his ex-wife Jean Muggli. Isabella has a twin sister Sophia. Other than the twin girls, Michael also has a son Michael Jr., 25, and daughter Tanita, 30, with his first wife Wanda Hutchins.

Michael smiles alongside his twin daughters Isabella and Sophia at the 2019 Kids’ Choice Awards. (Shutterstock)

Related Gallery

Celebrity Dads With Their Kids: Photos Of Scott Disick, Chris Brown & More

Malibu, CA - *EXCLUSIVE* - Ukrainian-born dancer Maksim Chmerkovskiy steps out for a late lunch with his wife Peta Murgatroyd and their son Shai. Pictured: Maksim Chmerkovskiy BACKGRID USA 13 MARCH 2022 BYLINE MUST READ: RMBI / BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Brentwood, CA - *EXCLUSIVE* - Adam Levine takes his kids and the dogs out for a morning walk around the neighborhood. Pictured: Adam Levine BACKGRID USA 12 MARCH 2022 USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Malibu, CA - *EXCLUSIVE* - Robin Thicke and his son Julian return to his Porsche at the valet after a bite at Nobu in Malibu. Pictured: Robin Thicke BACKGRID USA 10 MARCH 2022 BYLINE MUST READ: BENS / BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*

Other than his daughter rocking the runway, it’s been a pretty monumental year for Michael. The former NFL player got to be included in one of Jeff Bezos’ Blue Origin space flights in December. The monumental touchdown came after he announced that he’d be taking flight in November 2021. “I wanted to go to space. I think being there at the first launch, it really was mindblowing,” he said of the opportunity at the time. It seems like since the space flight, Michael has kept in touch with the Amazon founder. In fact, Jeff’s girlfriend Lauren Sanchez commented on the video of Isabella walking the runway with a clapping hand and heart emoji.