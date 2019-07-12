Michael Strahan & Twin Daughters, 14, Goof Off On Kids’ Choice Sports Awards Red Carpet

They’re back! Ex-NFL star Michael Strahan and his two favorite teammates – his twins, Isabella and Sophia – returned to the Kids’ Choice Sports Awards and the trio had a blast on the orange carpet ahead of the extravaganza.

Call them the United States Women’s National Team, because Michael Strahan, 47, and his twin daughters have gone back-to-back. After lighting up the Nickelodeon Kids’ Choice Sports Awards in 2018, the former New York Giants (and current Good Morning America star) joined Isabella, 14, and Sophia, 14, on the carpet ahead of the July 11 taping. Michael couldn’t help himself from trying to be a “cool dad,” as he got a little goofy on the orange carpet. The GMA Day host brought out the finger guns while making a few funny faces.

While Michael’s teenage daughters didn’t join their dad’s silliness, they still appeared to have a fun time ahead of the 2019 Kids’ Choice Sports Awards. The two young women flashed smiles and hugged their dad while he hammed it up for the photographers. The twins were “twinning,” as they both wore jeans of a similar cut. They matched their outfit with some fresh kicks and some cute tops. What a good-looking family!

Michael does his best to give his twins – who he had with his ex-wife, Jean Muggli – as much of a normal life as possible. That’s why these “daddy-daughters dates” are few and far between. When the trio appeared at the 2018 Kids’ Choice Sports Awards, it was a huge deal. The then 13-year-old girls looked thrilled to be there, and it’s incredible to see how much they’ve grown in a year. If this trio goes for a “threepeat” and attends the 2020 event, just imagine how Isabella and Sophia will look then.

“My kids give me strength,” Michael told PEOPLE in 2016. “I love being with the kids. To me, it’s all about family, now more than anything.” Michael’s children from his first wife — Michael Strahan Jr., 24, and Tanita Strahan, 27 — were raised apart from his twins, but he said that his blended family is “very close, and I’m proud of that. You worry how the kids will mix and blend, but brothers and sisters are brothers and sisters regardless of different mothers.”

“The twins live a crazy life,” Michael noted, saying that, at the time, they split their time between North Carolina and North Dakota. He goes out and visits them when he can, and when they get a break in school, they visit him in New York City. “One time they flew out to D.C. and interviewed the First Lady for GMA. Then the next day, their mom was sending me a video of them riding horses and splashing around in a muddy cornfield.”