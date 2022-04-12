Rob Gronkowski’s Girlfriend Camille Kostek Reveals How She’d Feel If He Proposed

Rob Gronkowski’s girlfriend Camille Kostek revealed what she would say to her hunky NFL star boyfriend if he popped the question!

Rob Gronkowski‘s girlfriend Camille Kostek, 30, knows what she wants — and that’s for him to put a ring on it! “If he were to get down on one knee, I’d be excited. He’s my best friend. I would spend the rest of my life with him,” the former NFL cheerleader told Us Weekly at the Kids’ Choice Awards in Los Angeles, Calif., on April 9.

According to Camille, who started dating the hunky New England Patriot in 2015, marriage seems like it is the next step in their relationship beings they already “work together”, “live together” and “travel together.” But she isn’t “stressing” about getting engaged, she said, telling the outlet “when the time is right, it’ll be.” In fact, she already calls Rob her “partner” and said that they are “blessed to wake up next to each other every single day!”

So what is holding Rob back from popping the question? When asked by Us Weekly if it is their busy schedules that are getting in the way, Camille said that their schedules are no busier than their close friends, NFL legend Tom Brady, 44, and his wife Giselle Bunchen, 41. “I thought me and Rob’s schedules are busy. Their schedules are, like, even busier, Camille said during the interview. “So listen, Tom and Gisele: if you see this, we would love to get dinner. I would even be happy to just have them over at our house or we go to theirs. I heard they have a really nice chef.”

And while Rob spends most of this free time with Camille, he also makes time for his lifelong best friend, Tom! When asked about their friendship in 2018, Rob said, “I would say basically the friendships are developed over football too. Over studying football together, getting together in the offseason, extra stuff during the season and you just want to build that up so you can be on the same page and be the best chemistry possible that you can be.” Tom didn’t hold back about their bromance either, adding, “Well, I think that speaks to our relationship and I feel as strongly about him as he does about me. I love the guy. He has had a big impact on my career personally, professionally.”