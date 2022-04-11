David Beckham Poses With His 3 Look-Alike Sons In Tuxes At Brooklyn’s Wedding: Photo

The Beckham men looked so handsome while in black-tie attire for Brooklyn’s wedding to Nicola Peltz over the weekend.

The Beckham boys were all dressed up to celebrate Brooklyn’s wedding on Saturday April 9. David, 46, smiled alongside his three sons: Romeo, 19, Cruz, 17, and of course, the groom Brooklyn, 23. Brooklyn posted the photo that showed the three gentlemen in their tuxedos on his Instagram, which you can see here, the day after the ceremony. David looked proud of his oldest son, while his younger brothers also looked excited for the celebration.

David, Romeo, and Cruz were all dressed with black bow ties for the occasion. It looked like they were all walking to another part of the building together. While Brooklyn was also dressed in a tux, he sported a white bow tie, and he also had a chain in place of a button. David was clearly a proud father, not only of Brooklyn on his special day, but he was also definitely glad to bond with his three sons. He also wrote that he and his wife Victoria Beckham love all three of them. “My beautiful boys & a very proud dad,” he wrote in an Instagram caption, where he shared the photo also. “Congratulations Bust on a lifetime of happiness, we will always be by your side.”

Of course, Victoria also extended her congratulations to the pair. She shared a stunningly romantic black-and-white photo of Brooklyn holding his new wife’s hand at the ceremony. “Congratulations Mr and Mrs Beckham,” she wrote. “Welcome to the family.”

The photo was one of undoubtedly many that were taken at Brooklyn’s wedding to Nicola Peltz on Saturday. The pair tied the knot in a beautiful ceremony in Palm Springs nearly two years after announcing their engagement in July 2020. The Bates Motel actress looked beautiful in an elegant Valentino gown. The wedding was a star-studded affair with tons of high profile guests, including the likes of Desperate Housewives star Eva Longoria and tennis all-stars Venus and Serena Williams.

Since the pair wed, they had their first sighting as newlyweds on Sunday April 10. The couple were seen, dressed in white, heading out to grab brunch the day after their wedding. Brooklyn and Nicola were definitely still riding high off the excitement from the wedding, and Brooklyn was seen grabbing his new wife’s behind while they headed to the restaurant.