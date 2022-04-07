‘iCarly’ Season 2 Preview: Lewbert Returns & Faces Off With Freddie In Court

‘iCarly’ is back for season 2 on April 8, and HL has an EXCLUSIVE preview of the second episode. Lewbert Sline is back, and he gets Freddie to break down on the stand.

Carly, Freddie, and Spencer are headed to court when iCarly returns for season 2, thanks to the one and only Lewbert Sline. In this EXCLUSIVE preview, Lewbert has Freddie on the stand as he seeks damages from injuries sustained on Carly’s old web show. Lewbert tries to get under Freddie’s skin as he interrogates him.

“Why wasn’t it weCarly?” Lewbert asks Freddie on the stand. Freddie replies, “We actually did discuss it, but apparently it tested poorly.” However, it only tested poorly with Carly. “It ain’t called the weternet,” Carly quips.

Lewbert continues to interrogate Freddie to try and get him to crack. “Isn’t it true you had a deep, unrequited love for Carly?” Lewbert asks. Freddie begins to get flustered. “It was occasionally requited, like when I threw myself in front of a taco truck to save her,” Freddie explains.

Lewbert says, “So only when you are hurt. Sounds less like love and more like pity.” He brings up that Freddie is back producing iCarly and “doing her bidding, even entering into a fake relationship.” Lewbert asks, “All for whose benefit?”

That’s when the tables turn on Carly. “What’s become of me?” Freddie cries. Carly urges Spencer to get Freddie back on her side. Spencer stands up in court, and he’s near tears. Instead of listening to Carly, all he wants to do is hug Freddie. Lewbert uses his current advantage to tell the judges that he has more witnesses who can “attest to Carly’s horrific ways.”

iCarly returns for season 2 on April 8 with 2 all-new episodes. The 10-episode second season of Paramount+’s iCarly picks up right after the first season ended, with Carly refocusing her attention on her friends and family following her romantic complications, all while working to boost her revived web channel. Spencer and Harper must also navigate new personal and career developments, while Freddie balances raising Millicent with a new app and a new girlfriend. New episodes will drop Fridays on Paramount +.