Jennifer Lopez Looks Ready For Spring As She Bonds With Daughter Emme, 14, On Day Out

J.Lo wore the perfect maxi dress for the spring season while out and about with her teenage daughter Emme.

Jennifer Lopez, 52, looked so stylish on a stroll with her 14-year-old daughter Emme on April 5. The “Dance Again” hitmaker rocked a floral maxi dress that’s perfect for the spring season. She ventured around Culver City, California in a pair of nude heels and round sunglasses, while carrying a yellow crochet bag. J.Lo kept her wavy brunette hair in an up-do for the outdoor outing.

Meanwhile, Emme was fully focused on her phone while walking beside her famous mother. The teenager, whose father is singer Marc Anthony, listened to music via headphones on the stroll. She dressed in a dark sweater, a pair of denim jeans, and black and white sneakers. Emme also rocked a pair of black framed glasses as her signature curly hair was on full display.

J.Lo has been enjoying some quality time with her only daughter recently. The duo took a trip to the batting cages on March 29, where, while Emme practiced her swing, Jennifer snuck in a quick makeout session with her boyfriend Ben Affleck. 49.

Jennifer also has a 14-year-old son, Max. Her twins have gotten close with Ben ever since the “Jenny From The Block” singer rekindled things with her ex-fiancé last year. J.Lo is also close with Ben’s kids Violet, 16, Seraphina, 13, and Samuel, 10, whom he shares with his ex-wife, Jennifer Garner. The full blended family gets along great and have done numerous fun activities together. They had an outdoor movie night together in September, and a month later, they went trick-or-treating on Halloween in Malibu.