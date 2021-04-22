Gallery

14 Stars In Sexy Mini Dresses For Spring: Rihanna, Hailey Baldwin & More

Rihanna
DIGGZY / SplashNews.com
Rihanna Shows Off her Legs in Tiny Black Skirt as She Heads to Dinner at Giorgio Baldi. She flashed her toned abs and long legs in a match black top and bottom, with strappy heels and a long black coat on a warm evening in LA.
Stylish couple Justin and Hailey Bieber put on their best attire as they attend Musician Harv's wedding in Los Angeles. Justin opted for a bold look in a royal blue suit with a beige wide-brimmed hat, while his wife Hailey kept it classic in a little black dress.
Kim Kardashian is all smiles as she parties with friends in Miami for the opening of the Goodtime Hotel in South Beach. She was in a custom Lamborghini and Rolls Royce with Jonathan Cheban and longtime friends Stephanie Sheppard and Simon Huck. The 40-year-old reality TV bombshell, who is in the process of divorcing her third husband Kanye West, cut a typically glamorous figure on her latest night out. She slid her iconic hourglass frame into a glimmering golden peekaboo dress that showed off her cleavage to full advantage.
Rihanna Parties at The Nice Guy in Mini Skirt That Showcases Her Slender Legs.
Get inspired by stars like Rihanna, Hailey Baldwin, and more who rocked the perfect mini dresses for the spring season!

Spring has been in full swing for weeks now, and as the temperatures continue to rise, the stars are breaking out some of their favorite threads — including the mini dress! So many celebrities love to work a mini dress, whether it’s for a casual day running errands, or a night on the town. Let’s take a look at some of the best ways that the stars have worked this timeless trend.

Hailey Baldwin

Hailey Baldwin seen attending a wedding on April 19, 2021 [Rachpoot / BACKGRID].
Hailey Baldwin looked absolutely classic when she stepped out on April 19, 2021, for a wedding! The stunning model, 24, fashioned a timeless LBD as her attire when she and husband Justin Bieber attended a friend’s wedding in Los Angeles. Hailey looked truly gorgeous, and accessorized her look with delicate necklaces, and a pair of heels.

Rihanna

Rihanna seen on her way to dinner at Giorgio Baldi [DIGGZY / SplashNews.com].
Rihanna always tends to put an edgy spin on anything that she wears, and that was the case when she was spotted heading to dinner in this look. The Savage X Fenty mogul, 33, rocked a black mini with a matching long trench coat. She paired the look with black gladiator heels and wore a few statement rings as her main accessories.

Kim Kardashian

Kim Kardashian in Miami on April 17, 2021 [MEGA].
Kim Kardashian‘s style has become so much more vibrant and playful, as of late. The Keeping Up With The Kardashians star, 40, was spotted in Miami for the opening of the Goodtime Hotel in South Beach on April 17 wearing this green mini. Kim’s dress featured a plunging neckline, as well as a thigh-high slit. She paired the look with a gladiator sandal heels and opted to forgo any flashy accessories.

Ana de Armas

Ana de Armas spotted walking her dog on April 16, 2020 [Broadimage/Shutterstock].
Finally, Ana de Armas proved that the mini dress is the perfect, comfortable outfit to wear for a day out and about! The actress, 32, fashioned this cute little mini by Maje while out walking her dog in Los Angeles back in April 2020. Ana’s dress was a great outfit to wear, as it featured long sleeves for those spring days where the temperatures fluctuate ever so slightly. But there are so many more looks to see beyond these four! Check out the gallery above to see more stars rocking mini dresses that are perfect for spring.