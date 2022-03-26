See Pic

Emme Muniz, 14, Rocks Ripped Jeans To Brunch With Mom Jennifer Lopez & Brother Max: Photo

News Writer & Reporter

Jennifer Lopez’s daughter Emme was looking stylish and comfortable in a casual outfit while they were out and about getting food with her equally as stylish brother Max.

Emme Muniz, 14, is already becoming a style icon at her young age. The daughter of Jennifer Lopez, 52, and Marc Anthony, 53, was recently photographed walking outside with her mom and twin brother Max Muniz while wearing a fashionable gray and black oversized sweatshirt and ripped jeans. She also rocked black Converse sneakers as she added black framed glasses to her look and her curly hair was on full display as the trio went to get brunch.

Jennifer also looked incredible in a loose white T-shirt with a low rounded neckline and black denim jeans while Max wore a black hoodie and soft-looking black pants with dark blue and white sneakers. The teen also wore a navy blue baseball cap and glasses while the Selena star wore sunglasses.

The outing comes after Jennifer made headlines while out with her boyfriend Ben Affleck. They were dropping his 10-year-old son Samuel off at school and were photographed sharing a steamy kiss afterwards. The couple dressed to impress during that time as well with Jennifer in a nude button-down top, flared cropped jeans, and tan wedge heels, and Ben in a red and gray plaid button-down shirt, black jeans, and gray and white sneakers.

A day before that, they were seen holding hands while picking up Samuel from school and looked just as in love. Jennifer looked like she fit in well with Ben’s youngest child as they all walked outside together and chatted. Ben used his other hand to hold his son’s hand and was clearly happy to be around two of the most important people to him at the same time.

Since Jennifer and Ben rekindled their flame last year, they have been seen on numerous outings with their kids, which also include Ben’s daughters Violet, 16, and Seraphina, 13, who he shares with Jennifer Garner. They always look comfortable and happy to spend time together and it’s proof that blending families can bring out even more joy sometimes!