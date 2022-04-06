Avril Lavigne Sparks Mod Sun Engagement Speculation With Big Diamond Ring: Photo

Avril Lavigne was spotted arriving at a studio in Los Angeles, CA on Tuesday wearing what appears to be a huge engagement ring on her left hand ring finger, just over a year after she and Mod Sun started dating.

Are Avril Lavigne, 37, and Mod Sun, 35, engaged? That’s the question on many minds after the singer was seen wearing a big diamond ring on her left hand ring finger on Apr. 5. She was walking outside of a studio in Los Angeles when she showed off the impressive gem and appeared calm and collected as she walked by cameras. She was also wearing a black graphic hoodie and large sunglasses as her long blonde hair was down.

Since Avril wasn’t wearing the diamond at the Grammy Awards on Apr. 3, it’s very possible that if she and Mod are engaged, it happened over the past few days. Since the two lovebirds always seem happy around each other since their relationship started over a year ago, it wouldn’t be too surprising if they were planning on getting hitched!

HollywoodLife has reached out about the possible engagement to both Avril and Mod’s reps but have yet to receive a response.

Before Avril made waves with her new diamond, she and Mod wowed on the red carpet of the Grammys. She wore a gorgeous ruffled black dress with a halter style top and a black belt that read “LOVE SUX” in white letters over her waist. She also added black platforms as her long blonde hair with orange tips was down and parted in the middle. Mod matched his lady love in a black blazer with nothing underneath, black pants, and black boots.

The Grammys came over six months since Avril and Mod made their debut as a couple on a red carpet. Their first was at the 2021 MTV Video Music Awards in Sept. They made major headlines with their appearance at the event and Mod let the world know things were serious between the two when he showed off a tattoo of Avril’s name on his neck.