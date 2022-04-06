See Pic

Avril Lavigne Sparks Mod Sun Engagement Speculation With Big Diamond Ring: Photo

Avril Lavigne
BENS / BACKGRID
Avril Lavigne Clive Davis' 2020 Pre-Grammy Gala, Arrivals, The Beverly Hilton, Los Angeles, USA - 25 Jan 2020
Los Angeles, CA - *EXCLUSIVE* - Engaged ? Avril Lavigne displays what appears to be a very large engagement ring while arriving at a studio in Los Angeles on Tuesday. Avril wasn't wearing the large diamond as she attended the Grammys over the weekend, could the Canadian singer-songwriter be engaged to her singer beau Mod Sun? Avril and Mod Sun (real name: Derek Smith) from coworkers to romance. In January 2021 the couple cowrote the single "Flames" and appeared in a music video for the song together. Mod Sun marked his love with Avril's name tattooed on his neck in February 2021. The made their first red carpet debut at the 2021 MTV Video Music Awards. They shared more of their love on instagram posting PDA photos for fans to go wild over. March of 2022 Avril appeared on Kelly Clarkson all giddy and talking about her connection with Mod Sun. Kelly Clarkson Show March 2022 "I went into the studio and literally was like, 'Here is where I am at. I am over love. I'm jaded on love right now,'" she shared in March 2022. "So I wrote that song 'Love Sux' and that set the tone for this album. And then a couple of days later, I had a boyfriend. I'm literally never single." *Shot on April 5, 2022**
West Hollywood, CA - New hot couple, Mod Sun and Avril Lavigne appear to be going strong as they enjoy a dinner date at Catch LA in West Hollywood.
West Hollywood, CA - Avril Lavigne and Mod Sun hold hands as they leave Catch after a dinner date.
News Writer & Reporter

Avril Lavigne was spotted arriving at a studio in Los Angeles, CA on Tuesday wearing what appears to be a huge engagement ring on her left hand ring finger, just over a year after she and Mod Sun started dating.

Are Avril Lavigne, 37, and Mod Sun, 35, engaged? That’s the question on many minds after the singer was seen wearing a big diamond ring on her left hand ring finger on Apr. 5. She was walking outside of a studio in Los Angeles when she showed off the impressive gem and appeared calm and collected as she walked by cameras. She was also wearing a black graphic hoodie and large sunglasses as her long blonde hair was down.

Avril Lavigne
Avril Lavigne showing off a diamond ring. (BENS / BACKGRID)

Since Avril wasn’t wearing the diamond at the Grammy Awards on Apr. 3, it’s very possible that if she and Mod are engaged, it happened over the past few days. Since the two lovebirds always seem happy around each other since their relationship started over a year ago, it wouldn’t be too surprising if they were planning on getting hitched!

Avril Lavigne
Avril Lavigne’s diamond. (BENS / BACKGRID)

HollywoodLife has reached out about the possible engagement to both Avril and Mod’s reps but have yet to receive a response.

Before Avril made waves with her new diamond, she and Mod wowed on the red carpet of the Grammys. She wore a gorgeous ruffled black dress with a halter style top and a black belt that read “LOVE SUX” in white letters over her waist. She also added black platforms as her long blonde hair with orange tips was down and parted in the middle. Mod matched his lady love in a black blazer with nothing underneath, black pants, and black boots.

Avril Lavigne, Mod Sun
Avril Lavigne and Mod Sun during a previous outing. (BACKGRID)

The Grammys came over six months since Avril and Mod made their debut as a couple on a red carpet. Their first was at the 2021 MTV Video Music Awards in Sept. They made major headlines with their appearance at the event and Mod let the world know things were serious between the two when he showed off a tattoo of Avril’s name on his neck.