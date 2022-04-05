Julie Chrisley Reveals 35 Lb. Weight Loss In New Photo With Daughter Savannah: Before & After Pics

Julie Chrisley looks great as her daughter Savannah shows off a pic of the two of them and boasts about her mom’s 35-lb weight loss.

Julie Chrisley has proudly shown off her weight loss efforts in a sweet pic with her daughter Savannah Chrisley. The mother and daughter duo posed for an outdoor pic in their stunning backyard. Julie rocked some tight, black athletic wear that truly flattered and fully put her new figure on display.

Her daughter Savannah rocked leggings and a sports bra that put her abs on full display. Savannah was super excited to boast about her mom’s progress.”Can we talk about how AMAZING my mama looks 😍🥺 I LOVE YOU,” she wrote in the pic’s caption. Julie also received tons of supportive comments encouraging her on her health journey in the comments section. Take a look below to see how Julie looks after her weight loss.

Julie has lost 35 pounds since joining Nutrisystem. “I tell people Nutrisystem was truly a game-changer for me,” Julie told HollywoodLife. “I turned to Nutrisystem a couple years ago and have never looked back. I initially lost 20 pounds on the program, but I’ve lost 15 more since teaming up with Todd on the Nutrisystem Partner Plan. 35 lbs down and I feel amazing!”

She also opened up about how her experience with breast cancer played into her weight gain. “I’m a breast cancer survivor and because of that I also went through menopause early. I felt like the chips were stacked against me and I was gaining weight,” she explained. Take a look below for a snap of Julie before she started losing weight with Nutrisystem.

Julie has been keeping us updated with her weight loss journey along the way! In January 2022, she hit the 30-lb weight loss mark. Her husband Todd Chrisley had also joined her and made the effort to lose weight after contracting COVID negatively impacted his metabolism. He lost 18-lbs, making their combined efforts a total of 48-lbs lost. In April 2021, Julie revealed she had lost 20-lbs! Julie has certainly been dedicated to her weight loss journey and her efforts have paid off. No matter what, we think she always looks great!