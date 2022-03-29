Mindy Kaling Rocks Sexy Black Dress In New ‘Thirst Trap’ Photo After Weight Loss

Mindy Kaling showed off her fabulous figure in a black dress with a fishnet corset and skirt just after her appearance at the Vanity Fair Oscars Party.

Mindy Kaling has continued her trend of showing off stunning looks on her Instagram and we love to see it! The Office star looked incredible in a black three-piece dress made up of a bra, lace and fishnet corset and a form-fitting skirt that also extended into a fishnet fabric that went down to her ankles. She paired the sexy number with silver heels with bows on them and a tiny silver clutch.

“I promise this is my last thirst trap pic from this weekend! Now we can go back to videos of me cooking meatloaf or whatever,” she joked in the pic’s caption. She has been showing off a number of hot looks on her page. But we would definitely be ok with it if she decided to continue the trend! The most recent is her dazzling Oscars look.

She showed off her fabulous Dolce & Gabbana gown which had a glittery silver top and a flowing yellow skirt with a high slit. On the opposite side, a matching yellow drape flowed off of her shoulder. She modeled the look with her The Office co-star and former fling BJ Novak. In some of her other Insta “thirst traps,” she has rocked a plunging black gown and sexy business chic blazer with teddy bear buttons along with a skirt with gold chains.

Mindy has opened up about how her change in lifestyle has led not only to her weight loss but a healthier relationship with her body. “I would love to be the size I was when I was 32 or something, but I just refuse to beat myself up about it,” the 42-year-old actress told Shape. “I love to eat at restaurants, I love to eat home cooking, and I don’t like restricting my diet.”

“And [now] I’m like, as long as I’m getting enough nutrients and feeling like my heart and my lungs are really getting exercise, I don’t really beat myself up about that,” she continued. She also revealed that exercising the coronavirus pandemic was great for her mental health “If I didn’t have exercise through the pandemic, I think I would have gone crazy,” she added. Weight loss or not, we think Mindy always looks great!