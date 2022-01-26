Todd & Julie Chrisley Reveal They’ve Lost A Combined 48 Lbs. After Battling COVID In 2020

The ‘Chrisley Knows Best’ stars revealed that their weight loss journey began after Todd fell seriously ill at the beginning of the COVID pandemic.

Todd Chrisley, 52, and his wife Julie, 49, are looking and feeling better than ever. The Chrisley Knows Best stars told People they’ve lost a combined 48 pounds thanks to Nutrisystem’s Partner Plan. “I am proud to say I’ve always maintained the same weight I was in high school,” Todd said in the Jan. 26 interview. “But after having COVID back in March 2020, it was like my metabolism just came to a screeching halt,” the reality star added.

In the same interview, Julie said that she initially lost 20 pounds as an ambassador for Nutrisystem. But once she and her husband did the program together, she lost an additional 10 pounds, bringing her current total to 30 pounds lost. Todd, meanwhile, has shaved off 18 pounds ever since his COVID battle. “Back in fighting shape! I’m even 2 lbs. lighter than my senior year in high school,” he told People.

Julie previously spoke about her weight loss accomplishment on an episode of the HollywoodLife Podcast in April 2021. “I have two years till I turn 50. So I have set that as my personal goal just to be healthier, physically, mentally, spiritually, emotionally, and neutral Nutrisystem is going to help me get there,” she explained. The mother of three also said that Nutrisystem “was a good fit” to get healthier “especially during this pandemic.”

Speaking of the pandemic, Todd ended up in the hospital when he, like millions of other people, contracted COVID in March 2020. On his Chrisley Confessions podcast, he revealed that his symptoms included “a fever between 100 to 103 [degrees].” Todd also claimed his COVID hospitalization was “the sickest that I have ever been in the 52 years I’ve been on this earth.”

Todd has since made a full recovery and is focused on continuing his weight loss goals. “What Nutrisystem has taught me is that in order to get my metabolism moving, I have to fuel my body,” he said to People.