Lindsie Chrisley Defends Estranged Dad Todd After Fans Suggest She Must Be Happy He Has Coronavirus

Lindsie Chrisley is slamming fans who thought she’s be happy that her estranged dad Todd had a serious battle with the COVID-19 virus.

Todd Chrisley shocked fans when he revealed during his Apr. 8 Chrisley Confessions podcast that he’d been terribly ill with the COVID-19 virus. Even though he’s estranged from his 30-year-old daughter Lindsie, she wishes her father nothing but the best in his recovery. A fan sent her an Instagram message that read “Hi Lindsie! Did you see your Dad has Covid? I guess the good guys really do win in the end.” Lindsie was NOT there for it. She took to her Instagram stories to call it — and others messages like it — out.

“The audacity of some people blows my mind,” the Coffee and Convos podcast host began. “This is disgusting. My inbox is flooding with similar messages & I’m not here for it. Get right or get off my page. Don’t make me post your handles. Let’s make you ‘legendary,” as the message she shared came from user “legendary1.” Although the person only has nine followers and zero posts, so it could be a troll who was hitting up celeb inboxes.

Lindsie’s fans cheered her IG story message in the comments of her most recent Instagram post — an “I wish I was Easter shopping at Target” ode — on Apr. 7, which she wrote at the end, “P.P.S It’s my dad’s 52nd birthday & I hope he’s had a blessed one” with a red heart emoji. Fan nikkita_sarae told her “i love that you can wish nothing but happiness for your father after all of the drama. you go girl!” User steviehargrove commented, “I hope your Dad sees that,” with prayer hands and red heart emojis, “Love you so much and praying for you! Your podcast has got me through some hard days and I miss it so so much!!!!!!”

Todd confessed on his podcast, “Can we talk about this bitch called corona? I have been battling corona for 3 weeks. I was in the hospital for 4 and a half days, fever between 100 to 103 [degrees] and it has been the sickest that I have ever been in the 52 years I’ve been on this earth,” he shared. “I cannot ever tell you a time in my life where I have ever been as sick as what I had been with the coronavirus.”

He added, “Hopefully, I will get better every day, but as of right now, folks, I still am not clicking on all cylinders. I am probably about 70 to 75 percent of what I normally I am, but that last 25 percent is kicking my ass. I think that what it has taught me is to look around and see the things that truly, truly matter — and what matters is health,” Todd explained. “You can have all the money in the world but if you don’t have your health, you have nothing. It’s been a tough, tough three weeks.” Thankfully he’s on the path to recovery.