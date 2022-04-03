Megan Thee Stallion Slays In Leopard-Print Dress At The 2022 Grammy Awards

The ‘Savage’ rapper stunned as she arrived for the 64th Annual Grammy Awards in an awesome animal-print gown.

Megan Thee Stallion always slays on the red carpet, and her outfit for the 64th Annual Grammy Awards on Sunday April 3 was no exception! The 27-year-old rapper looked beautiful as she arrived on the red carpet for the award show. Megan stunned in a leopard-print gown for the award show!

Megan’s gown was certainly wild, covered with a leopard-print design, which had a tiger-print design on the underside, peaking out from behind the leg-slit. The animal prints weren’t the only wildlife inspired pieces for her outfit, because she had some epic, golden snake earrings. She completed the outfit with a simple pair of black, open-toed high heels, and gold bracelets of all different styles on her wrists.

For this year’s Grammys, Megan is only up for one award! She’s nominated for Best Rap Performance for her single “Thot S**t” from her record Something For The Hotties. She’s also included in the Album of the Year nomination for Montero by Lil Nas X for her contributions to the record. The nomination comes on the heels of Megan’s breakout wins at the Grammys in 2021.

After Megan’s amazing performance and epic wins at the 2021 Grammys, it’s no surprise that she was welcomed back once again. For last year’s ceremony, Megan sported an eye-catching bright orange outfit on the red carpet for the show, but her most memorable standout moment was when she took the stage with Cardi B to perform their mega hit song “WAP.” The two rappers showed off some “Real hot girl s**t,” as Megan would put it,” with the epic performance, complete with pole dancing and twerking. Other than the awe-inspiring performance, Megan also took home three awards for Best New Artist, Best Rap Performance, and Best Rap Song.

The Grammys aren’t the only major award show that Megan has stunned at this year. The Good News hitmaker also attended her first ever Academy Awards on Sunday March 27. She sported a beautiful cut out, strapless blue gown with a leg slit and a pair of heels to match! Later that night, she dropped her own verse in the performance of Encanto’s “We Don’t Talk About Bruno.” While she’s not set to perform at the Grammys, Megan did offer an incredible performance of her hit “Megan’s Piano” and her Dua Lipa collab “Sweetest Pie” at the iHeartRadio Awards.