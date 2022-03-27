Megan Thee Stallion Looks Gorgeous In A Blue High-Slit Gown At The Oscars

Megan Thee Stallion absolutely stole the show on the red carpet at the 2022 Academy Awards in a gorgeous blue gown.

Megan Thee Stallion looked incredible at the 94th Annual Academy Awards. The “Savage” hitmaker, 27, attended her first Oscars on Sunday, March 27 and showcased her gorgeous outfit on the star-studded carpet. Megan wore a stylish blue gown with a sexy high-slit and a long train that carried past her on the red carpet. The magnificent dress highlighted Megan’s incredible figure.

Megan’s Oscars look also included matching heels and several bracelets and rings. The superstar singer also had her hair pulled back in a ponytail. Megan truly looked breathtakingly gorgeous at her first ever Academy Awards. There’s no doubt that Megan will be back for more Oscars in years to come.

This is Megan’s second major awards show appearance in the past week. She attended the iHeartRadio Music Awards on Tuesday (Mar. 22) and delivered an epic performance of her new hit with Dua Lipa, “Sweetest Pie.” Megan actually showed up in a giant red oven. Only “Hot Girl Meg” could pull that off!

Megan was awarded the 2022 Trailblazer Award at this year’s iHearts. During her acceptance speech, she promised she’d use her platform to stand up against adversity and champion Black women. Megan was also nominated for Hip-Hop Artist of the Year, Best Fan Army, and TikTok Bop Of The Year.