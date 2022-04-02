Kourtney Kardashian & Travis Barker Sweetly Share Matcha Milkshake In Matching Sunglasses

Matcha made in heaven! Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker were too cute sharing a matcha milkshake and rocking matching sunglasses on Saturday.

Lady and the Tramp, Los Angeles style? Kourtney Kardashian, 42, and Travis Barker, 46, adorably shared a matcha milkshake with two straws as they stopped in to visit Monty’s Good Burger in Culver City. Rocking matching rectangular black shades as they posed together for a pic for the restaurant’s official Instagram account, the duo tackled the enormous frothy shake in ultimate style.

Understandably excited to have a celebrity visit, Monty’s Good Burger shouted out Kourtney and Travis in their caption as well, revealing that “Trav” and “Kourt” enjoyed their Oat Milk Matcha Latte shake (available across their multiple locations). “Couples that drink matcha together, stay together,” they jokingly wrote, showing their support for Kourtney and Travis’ sweet relationship. Travis himself couldn’t help but return the shoutout with excitement in the comments, writing: “Matcha milkshakes for everybody.”

Kourtney and Travis have been in full lovebird mode as they approach their upcoming nuptials, the date of which is still to be determined. As if their love weren’t clear enough, they’ve even been on a twinning streak and were seen smiling bright in matching black hoodies while holding hands on Apr. 1. And the consistently PDA-happy couple were in full form at this year’s Oscar’s Vanity Fair party, where Travis cupped Kourtney’s behind as she turned to cameras to show off the swooping neckline of her beaded gown.

But love isn’t just matching hoodies and matcha milkshakes, and as they prepare to become husband and wife, Kourtney and Travis are also putting in their all to navigate their relationships with each other’s former paramours. The couple has shared they intend to invite their respective exes, Shanna Moakler and Scott Disick, to their wedding. Travis and Scott have developed a cordial relationship over time, and both attended Scott & Kourtney’s son Reign’s baseball game on Mar. 21.

One instrumental influence in Travis and Scott’s respectful relationship? Pete Davidson, Kourtney’s younger sis Kim Kardashian’s boyfriend. A source close to the situation shared EXCLUSIVELY with HollywoodLife that since Pete and Travis have been friends for years, Pete has stepped into the role of mediator as he builds his own relationship with Scott. Apparently, Pete is happy to play the “middleman” to the two men who once feuded via direct message. “They can be amicable with each other because they’ve come to an understanding that it’s not about them,” the source shared. “It’s about Kourtney and the kids.”