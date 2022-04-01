Kourtney Kardashian & Travis Barker Twin In Black Hoodies As They Hold Hands: Photos

Two of a kind! Though the punky power couple tried to keep a low profile, their smiles were hard to ignore during the LA outing.

Kourtney Kardashian, 42, and Travis Barker, 46, looked like quite the pair while out and about in LA on Thursday, Mar. 31. The Blink-182 drummer and reality star dressed down in matching black hoodies for the outing.

Travis towered above his 5’1″ love as they strolled around hand-in-hand, with huge smiles on their faces. Though Kourtney’s been fond of blending her sexy, signature style with her fiance’s more edgy looks, she opted for a much more laid-back ensemble that dat

The glowing star put on a pair of wide-legged, khaki cargo pants with a dark hoodie worn up and over a baseball cap. She popped on a pair of sunglasses for another under-the-radar touch.

Besides Kourt was the rocker in all black, also keeping a low profile with sunglasses and a hoodie. Though Travis’ studded hoodie seemed DIY, the piece was actually a limited edition design from his own DTA Records, which he founded in 2019. The hoodie retails for a smooth $350 on the label’s website.

Their bundled-up looks were a stark change from the couple’s glam appearance at the 94th Annual Academy Awards, which took place last Sunday, Mar. 27. The duo looked oh-so-chic as they hit the red carpet in monochrome ensembles. Inside, Travis served as the drummer for the awards official in-show band.

While Kourtney is no stranger to the spotlight, Travis admitted to being a bit of an amateur when it comes to his beauty routine in a pre-Oscars chat with Vanity Fair.

“So I never really have a glam team, I never get powder or whatever but this is the Oscars so I’ll do whatever,” Travis told the magazine. “I like the juxtapose[ition] of me being at the Oscars. It like doesn’t quite fit, but it does. Just like seeing me in a suit doesn’t quite fit but it does.”