Kourtney Kardashian Slays In Tight Black Strapless Dress With Travis Barker At The Oscars

Kourtney Kardashian looked gorgeous in this fitted, strapless black dress on the red carpet at the 2022 Oscars on March 27.

Kourtney Kardashian arrived at the 94th Oscars at the Dolby Theatre at Ovation Hollywood on Sunday, March 27, when she looked stunning in her black dress. The 42-year-old attended in support of her fiancee, Travis Barker, who was a performer at the show. Kourtney rocked a strapless black, fitted dress that hugged her frame perfectly and she accessorized with a pair of strappy black heels and dangling earrings.

Kourtney’s style has always been unique, but lately, she’s seriously embracing an edgy look and we are loving it. Just recently, Kourt slayed a photoshoot for Bustle when she showed off some skin in a slew of sexy outfits and one of our favorites was her skintight, sheer black Givenchy mini dress.

The spaghetti strap mini had a plunging V-neckline that revealed ample cleavage and a large silver hoop nipple ring that was attached to one side of her breast. The dress was see-through on the sides and the back, showing off her high-waisted, cheeky black underwear.

She accessorized her plunging mini with a silver chain Givenchy choker necklace, silver Balenciaga Square Knife Metallic Pumps, and her Lorraine Schwartz Oval Diamond Engagement Ring.

Aside from her photoshoot, Kourt was recently out to eat with her family when she wore a head-to-toe black lace outfit featuring a La Perla Bodysuit in Black Italian Jacquard Lace and matching, tight see-through La Perla Leggings in Black Italian Jacquard Lace.

On top of her outfit, she threw on a long black Rick Owens Wide Lapel Trench Coat and she accessorized with a Balenciaga Hourglass Fur Bag and Aquazzura So Eclipse Pumps.