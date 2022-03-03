Kourtney Kardashian Rocks Sexy Sheer Black Dress & Shows Off Engagement Ring For ‘Bustle’

Kourtney Kardashian looked sexier than ever when she wore a sheer black, plunging dress while showing off her engagement ring for ‘Bustle.’

Kourtney Kardashian absolutely slayed a photoshoot for Bustle when she showed off some skin in a sheer black dress, lingerie, and more sexy outfits. The 42-year-old looked gorgeous in a skintight, completely sheer black Givenchy mini dress while showing off her stunning engagement ring from Travis Barker.

The spaghetti strap see-through mini dress featured a plunging V-neckline that revealed ample cleavage, as well as a large silver hoop nipple ring that was attached to one side of her breast. The dress was see-through on the sides and the back, showing off her high-waisted, cheeky black underwear.

She accessorized her plunging mini with a huge silver chain Givenchy choker necklace, silver Balenciaga Square Knife Metallic Pumps, and her Lorraine Schwartz Oval Diamond Engagement Ring.

In another shot, Kourtney rocked a similar look featuring a tight black Markoo bra top with a tiny satin black mini skirt that had a sheer back, revealing her tiny thong underneath. She styled this look with a pair of black fishnet tights and sky-high black patent leather, platform mule heels.

As if her outfits couldn’t get any sexier, she rocked a bright red, sparkly Ezgi Cinar c/o The Residency Experience bodysuit that had a plunging scoop-neckline and super cheeky bottoms that showed off her bare butt.

In one photo, Kourtney ditched the all-black ensembles for a silky white Nili Lotan dress. She slipped into a satin maxi dress with a low-cut neckline, that hugged her petite frame perfectly, and she accessorized with a pair of Angharad earrings, an Agmes necklace, a Patricia Von Musulin bracelet, and Balenciaga silver pumps.