Kourtney Kardashian Rocks Sexy Sheer Black Dress & Shows Off Engagement Ring For ‘Bustle’

Daniella Midenge
Lifestyle Director

Kourtney Kardashian looked sexier than ever when she wore a sheer black, plunging dress while showing off her engagement ring for ‘Bustle.’

Kourtney Kardashian absolutely slayed a photoshoot for Bustle when she showed off some skin in a sheer black dress, lingerie, and more sexy outfits. The 42-year-old looked gorgeous in a skintight, completely sheer black Givenchy mini dress while showing off her stunning engagement ring from Travis Barker.

Kourtney Kardashian looked extremely sexy in this sheer black, plunging Givenchy dress for 'Bustle.'

The spaghetti strap see-through mini dress featured a plunging V-neckline that revealed ample cleavage, as well as a large silver hoop nipple ring that was attached to one side of her breast. The dress was see-through on the sides and the back, showing off her high-waisted, cheeky black underwear.

She accessorized her plunging mini with a huge silver chain Givenchy choker necklace, silver Balenciaga Square Knife Metallic Pumps, and her Lorraine Schwartz Oval Diamond Engagement Ring.

In another shot, Kourtney rocked a similar look featuring a tight black Markoo bra top with a tiny satin black mini skirt that had a sheer back, revealing her tiny thong underneath. She styled this look with a pair of black fishnet tights and sky-high black patent leather, platform mule heels.

Kourtney looked gorgeous in the shoot wearing this Markoo Quilted Bustier-Style Cropped Top.
Kourtney showed off her massive Lorraine Schwartz Oval Diamond Engagement Ring throughout the photoshoot.

As if her outfits couldn’t get any sexier, she rocked a bright red, sparkly Ezgi Cinar c/o The Residency Experience bodysuit that had a plunging scoop-neckline and super cheeky bottoms that showed off her bare butt.

In one photo, Kourtney ditched the all-black ensembles for a silky white Nili Lotan dress. She slipped into a satin maxi dress with a low-cut neckline, that hugged her petite frame perfectly, and she accessorized with a pair of Angharad earrings, an Agmes necklace, a Patricia Von Musulin bracelet, and Balenciaga silver pumps.