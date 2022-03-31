‘RHOSLC’s Jen Shah Twerks On Stage At Latto Concert Amid Legal Drama: Watch

Twerk it out! Jen Shah jumped on stage to show off her dance moves alongside Latto in Salt Lake City, and kept the party vibe going in the audience.

Jen gave the audience a look at her moves front and back as she dropped down and squatted, bouncing her body up and down to the beat at venue The Depot. The crowed cheered as Latto encouraged her to keep going, with Jen smiling and throwing her arms in the air. The reality star accessorized her outfit with a black jacket which she wore on stage, and what appeared to be black underwear over the catsuit.

my sis know how to turn up 🤎 @TheRealJenShah pic.twitter.com/CTaGL9cAxV — mycal SAYWHAT 🌴 (@mycalsaywhat) March 30, 2022

She didn’t stop there, and kept the epic moves going as she went back into the audience. At one point, fans got video of Jen shockingly throwing her leg over a balcony as she kept twerking and dancing. She hung onto a male friend for support (and to avoid falling over) as the night went on. “Is that you Jen?!” fans @crson99 wrote.

