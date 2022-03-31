Watch
‘RHOSLC’s Jen Shah Twerks On Stage At Latto Concert Amid Legal Drama: Watch
Twerk it out! Jen Shah jumped on stage to show off her dance moves alongside Latto in Salt Lake City, and kept the party vibe going in the audience.
Jen Shah‘s not letting her legal troubles stop her from having a good time. The Real Housewives Of Salt Lake City star twerked up a storm at Latto‘s concert in SLC on Wednesday, March 30 after being invited onstage. The mom of two didn’t appear to have a care in the world as she danced, showing off her physique in a fitted patterned catsuit with a matching headscarf, sunglasses, and over the knee leather boots.
Jen Shah was getting her entire life last night at the @Latto concert in SLC @TheRealJenShah #RHOSLC @housewivesofslc pic.twitter.com/ekm2BleCg8
— mycal SAYWHAT 🌴 (@mycalsaywhat) March 30, 2022
Jen gave the audience a look at her moves front and back as she dropped down and squatted, bouncing her body up and down to the beat at venue The Depot. The crowed cheered as Latto encouraged her to keep going, with Jen smiling and throwing her arms in the air. The reality star accessorized her outfit with a black jacket which she wore on stage, and what appeared to be black underwear over the catsuit.
my sis know how to turn up 🤎 @TheRealJenShah pic.twitter.com/CTaGL9cAxV
— mycal SAYWHAT 🌴 (@mycalsaywhat) March 30, 2022
She didn’t stop there, and kept the epic moves going as she went back into the audience. At one point, fans got video of Jen shockingly throwing her leg over a balcony as she kept twerking and dancing. She hung onto a male friend for support (and to avoid falling over) as the night went on. “Is that you Jen?!” fans @crson99 wrote.
The rare public outing comes a year after Jen’s arrest for alleged fraud pertaining to a scheme targeting seniors. Prosecutors allege that Shah was involved in the $5 million telemarketing scheme over a five year window. She has yet to go to trial, but faces 50 years in prison if convicted. Notably, the trial was postponed to July 11, 2022 from March 22.
Since the arrest on March 30, 2021, Shah has to abide by a number of conditions: she had to surrender her passport and is not allowed to travel outside of the state of Utah or the USA without permission of her pretrial officer, she is not allowed to obtain a new line of credit or use a credit card, nor is she allowed to be in contact with her former assistant (who is also being accused) Stuart Smith.