‘RHOSLC’s Jen Shah ‘Didn’t Hold Back’ When Addressing Legal Issues While Filming Season 2

Jen Shah has ‘kept it real’ while filming the second season of the ‘Real Housewives of Salt Lake City’ amid her fraud and money laundering charges.

Fans of the Real Housewives of Salt Lake City will be hearing a lot from Jen Shah, 47, during the second season of the hit Bravo reality show. A source close to production told HollywoodLife exclusively that Jen “kept it real” while filming, after she was charged with conspiracy to commit wire fraud and conspiracy to commit money laundering. “Jen didn’t hold back at all when talking about her legal issues on the show,” the insider told HL. “She kept it very real and is maintaining her innocence to the ladies. She filmed full-time and this season will focus heavily on Jen.”

The source also emphasized that her co-stars had no prior knowledge of Jen’s alleged activity. “The ladies really had no idea. They found out when the rest of the world did and were shocked. They feel she should be treated like anyone is in court which is innocent until proven otherwise,” the insider explained, adding, “They’re really hoping it’s not true, but they’re staying out of it and not discussing it past a surface level. Her friends on the cast are still talking to her and doing their best not to let this effect their friendship with her. They love Sherrief, her husband, and the boys are the nicest, most respectful guys.” Stuart Smith, also pled not guilty. Jen made headlines when she was arrested on March 30 and later pleaded not guilty to the charges of conspiracy to commit wire fraud and conspiracy to commit money laundering. She called in from Utah for her Manhattan federal court arraignment and remains free on a $1 million bond. Her alleged co-defendant, and personal assistant,, also pled not guilty.