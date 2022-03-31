Britney Spears Laughs While Working Out In Red Crop Top & Spandex Shorts: Watch

The pop star said she was ‘excited’ to be out of her house as she put in a grueling workout in Hawaii.

Britney Spears is living her best life after her conservatorship ended and she proved it once again via her Instagram on Thursday (March 31). The 40-year-old global icon shared an incredible video of herself looking absolutely ecstatic as she put in a grueling workout at a gym in Hawaii. She showed off an array of exercises on several different machines while rocking a red crop top and spandex shorts. The “Circus” singer added a soundtrack to the cute clip with the song “dollah bills” by Audrey Nuna.

“Warming it up in Maui!!! Literally smiling and glowing !!!,” Britney wrote alongside the video. “When I come here and workout … it’s the best day ever!!! Pssss you have to understand I’m excited to be out of my house so I love dancing in the gym!!!!!

While Britney’s court-ordered conservatorship, which she branded “abusive,” may have been terminated, she’ll be able to share her side of it in an upcoming tell-all memoir. The “Toxic” singer has reportedly agreed to pen the book in a landmark deal worth $15 million. After a bidding war from multiple publishers, Simon & Schuster landed the rights to the book that will cover Britney’s life, including her career, romances and the family drama that ensued during her controversial conservatorship.

Britney is no doubt looking to tell her truth, as she has been mired in accusations and feuds with her family following the end of her conservatorship in November. At the very least, the “Toxic” singer will have a lot to say after she called out her sister Jamie Lynn Spears for fabricating stories in her blistering memoir, “Things I Should Have Said,” released in January this year. The singer went so far as to have her attorney send a cease-and-desist letter to her younger sister to ask her to not bring up Britney on the book tour.

Although there has not been a publishing date announced as of yet, fans might finally get to hear the stories Britney has teased of telling when the memoir is out. Back in October, Britney gave a warning of what dramatic tales could come, as she wrote on Instagram, “I’ll just be honest and say I’ve waited so long to be free from the situation I’m in … Lord have mercy on my family’s souls if I ever do an interview!!!”