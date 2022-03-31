Britney Spears Dances In Pink Crop Top As She Declares She’s ‘Warming Up Maui’: Watch

Watch

Britney Spears proved she’s still the dancing queen as she popped it and locked it while wearing a pink crop top and short shorts.

Britney Spears proved that just because she’s in Hawaii, it doesn’t mean she plans on laying low. Even while on vacation, she found some time to get a dance workout in. The “Gimme More” singer worked a pink knit crop top with a white outline and some black booty shorts as she showed off her dance moves. The queen of pop uploaded not one but two dancing videos.
The “Toxic” singer popped and locked it to a fast-paced dance in her first video as she wore her hair in a high ponytail. Her first dance had plenty of sharp arm movements and spins. She took a much more sultry approach for her second dance. She let her hair down as she shook her hips and did more of a hip-hop routine. “Still warming it up in Maui,” she simply captioned the post.

 

This isn’t the first workout video Brit has posted from Maui. In a video posted earlier today, she rocked a red crop top with ruffled sleeves and spandex shorts as she did some strength training. She also wore a gold pendant necklace and a high ponytail as she worked out. The video she shared was a compilation of all the workout machines she used during her session.

“Warming it up in Maui!!! Literally smiling and glowing !!!,” Britney wrote alongside the video. “When I come here and workout … it’s the best day ever!!! Pssss you have to understand I’m excited to be out of my house so I love dancing in the gym!!!!!” If anyone can make working out look fun, it’s Britney!

The “Circus” singer also threw some shade at her family and ex Justin Timberlake in a separate post. She accused all of them of exploiting her for their own career opportunities and creative outlets. “your mom had a serving with her book at the exact time when you needed her most …all for WHAT ??? FAME and ATTENTION !!!!” She exclaimed in the post’s caption. Your ex did the same thing … he served with his first album using your name claiming you did him dirty !!!! Then your blood, one of the hardest times in your life guess what your sister does … a book too 📕 … all for what ????”