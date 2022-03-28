Britney Spears Accuses Ex Justin Timberlake Of ‘Using’ Her For ‘Fame & Attention’

Britney Spears took to Instagram to share a video of herself happily posing in a patterned dress and added a caption that seemingly called out Justin Timberlake for ‘claiming’ she ‘did him dirty’ in his ‘first album.’

Britney Spears, 40, is continuing to enjoy her freedom of speech with a new message that seems to put Justin Timberlake in the hot seat. The singer shared an Instagram video that showed her smiling and posing in a long tan dress with small black patterns while rocking her hips from side to side, and added a caption that mentioned an “ex” she felt used her for his music. She also seemed to reference her mom, Lynne Spears, and her sister, Jamie Lynn Spears, for doing her wrong.

“Ok … so I like my new dress 🤷🏼‍♀️🙄👗😂 !!!! Pssss guess what ???? I had a calling last night from Jesus and you know what he said ???” her caption started out. “‘Dear child … your mom had a serving with her book at the exact time when you needed her most …all for WHAT ??? FAME and ATTENTION !!!! Your ex did the same thing … he served with his first album using your name claiming you did him dirty !!!! Then your blood, one of the hardest times in your life guess what your sister does … a book too 📕 … all for what ????”

“Knowing doing a book is the last thing you would ever do … well because you ran away from drama and created a dream world for yourself … that’s why artists play characters to escape !!!!” she continued. “So since I know you don’t want to tell your story as Jesus your Lord and Savior … I’m gonna give you 5 bottles of jack and a life supply of McDonald’s french fries 🍟 … now go play dear child !!!!”

Although Britney didn’t call Justin by name, it’s been reported in the past, that some of Justin’s music, including the single “Cry Me a River,” was written about his perspective on his relationship and breakup with the pop star. A source previously told us that Britney was “hurt” by the tune and felt the lyrics about her and music video, which showed a blonde look-alike cheating on Justin, “unfair.”

“The whole thing was deeply painful for her. It really felt unfair to her as well because the song makes her look like the villain when the situation with Justin was way more complicated than that,” the insider EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife back in 2018.

In Justin’s 2018 memoir, Hindsight, he opened up about writing the song and admitted it wasn’t planned. “The feelings I had were so strong that I had to write it, and I translated my feelings into a form where people could listen and, hopefully, relate to it,” he wrote. “People heard me and they understood it because we’ve all been there.”

Britney and Justin dated from 1999 until 2002, when their music was at the top of the charts.