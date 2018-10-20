Britney Spears got major attention from fans when she proved she still enjoys ex Justin Timberlake’s music by posting an Instagram video that showed her doing impressive backflips to his song ‘Lovestoned’.

Britney Spears, 36, put her fans in a frenzy on Oct. 20 when she took to Instagram to post a video of herself doing backflips to ex Justin Timberlake‘s song “LoveStoned.” “Nothing like flips and Mother Nature!!!,” Britney captioned the video, which shows her fit figure in a tank top and tiny shorts as she performs the backflip moves in an outside area. Although Britney didn’t mention JT directly in the video or caption, the background track used in the eye-catching feature seemed to bring back some fond memories of a time when Justin and Britney were a couple and the blonde beauty’s fans had a lot to say about it!

“OMG !!! JT MUSIC ! Britney you’re just so awesome,” one fan excitingly commented. “love that JT is the background music,” another wrote. “Those flips are amazing but the song, omg THE SONG SHE CHOSE *DEAD*,” a different fan pointed out. Some were confused as to why Brit would choose a song from an ex but hey, it got people talking and maybe that’s why she intended to do! One fan even suggested she do a collaboration with the “Cry Me A River” singer.

While we sit here and reminisce over the couple that used to be, Britney’s most likely doing her backflips to prep for her upcoming Las Vegas residency! She just announced that the residency is called Domination and will begin in Feb. 2019. Her first residency, Piece of Me was hugely successful and went on for four years, so this one is bound to be a hit as well. The concerts will feature Britney singing some of her biggest songs while she shows off some of her iconic sexy dance moves on stage.

We would love to see a collaboration with Britney and Justin. Perhaps a duet on stage together? Anything is possible with Britney’s upcoming Las Vegas shows! We can’t wait to find out if her video had a special hidden meaning behind it or if she was simply enjoying a blast from the past!