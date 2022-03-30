Will Smith Visited By Sheriffs After Slapping Chris Rock At The Oscars: Photo

Officers were spotted driving up to the Oscar winner’s Calabasas mansion two days after he hit Chris during the Academy Awards.

Los Angeles police visited the home of Will Smith on Tuesday (March 29), just two days after the actor slapped comedian Chris Rock at the Oscars over a joke about Will’s wife Jada Pinkett Smith. A patrol car was snapped entering through the gates of Will’s mansion in Calabasas around 2 pm, as seen in photos here.

The officers were investigating a report about a drone flying around the exclusive neighborhood, according to Deputy Lizette Salcon of the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department, who spoke with Page Six. “We just sent that unit over there to try to locate the drone and see if there was a paparazzi or what was going on,” Salcon told the outlet. “But when the deputies got there, they weren’t able to locate the drone. It had already left the area.”

While Chris has declined to press charges for being assaulted by Will, there still may be legal ramifications involved for the Best Actor Oscar winner. “The [Los Angeles] city attorney could bring charges based upon the evidence without necessarily relying upon the victim,” Steve Cooley, a former Los Angeles County district attorney, told the outlet. “The victim does not control whether or not a prosecutor should file charges. The LAPD and the city attorney should not close the door on what was an obvious criminal offense and is easily provable.”

The police visit comes days after Chris took to the 2022 Academy Awards stage to present an Oscar when he made a quip about Jada’s close-cropped haircut — which she has openly discussed is a result of her years-long struggle with alopecia — comparing it to Demi Moore’s shaved head in the movie G.I. Jane. Immediately following the barb, Will walked on stage, approached Chris and smacked him across the face in front of the theater’s audience (and millions of viewers watching from home). Will returned to his seat and shouted, “Keep my wife’s name out of your f—ing mouth.” Less than an hour later, Will would return to the stage to accept the Best Actor Oscar for his work in King Richard.

During his acceptance speech, Will apologized for the incident to his fellow nominees and the Academy, yet didn’t mention Chris by name. It was only until two days later that he made a formal apology to Chris on Instagram, writing, “Violence in all of its forms is poisonous and destructive. My behavior at last night’s Academy Awards was unacceptable and inexcusable.” He continued, “I would like to publicly apologize to you, Chris. I was out of line and I was wrong. I am embarrassed and my actions were not indicative of the man I want to be. There is no place for violence in a world of love and kindness.”

He also apologized to Venus and Serena Williams, after winning the Best Actor gong for portraying the family’s patriarch, Richard Williams. He then concluded his mea culpa by stating that he is a “work in progress.”