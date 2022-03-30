Interview

Raven-Symoné Reveals Her Wife Helped Her With Weight Loss Journey By ‘Kicking’ Sugar

raven symone miranda maday
Broadimage/Shutterstock
Raven-Symone'The Lion King' film premiere, Arrivals, Dolby Theatre, Los Angeles, USA - 09 Jul 2019
Raven-Symone Art For All Exhibition Opening, Arrivals, ARTUS Gallery, Los Angeles, USA - 20 Feb 2020
Raven-Symone Byron Allen's Oscar Gala Viewing Party, Arrivals, Los Angeles, USA - 09 Feb 2020
View Gallery View Gallery 9 Photos.
News Writer

The Disney Channel star returned to ‘The View’ alongside her wife Miranda Maday and talked about changing her lifestyle to be healthier.

Raven Symoné36, opened up about how her wife Miranda Maday inspired her to begin her weight loss journey and helped her even “kick sugar” along the way, on an episode of The View on Wednesday March 30. The Raven’s Home star returned to the talk show alongside Miranda, when she said that she wanted to make the changes to live a long life with her wife, and said that she’d dropped 40 pounds since starting her sitcom in 2017.

A visit to the doctor was one of the major moments that Raven said made her want to make the change for her health. “What made me want to change was her actually! I want to be here for her as long as I can, and I found out some numbers at the doctor that  were not pleasant for someone in my age bracket or any age bracket to be honest with you,” she explained.

After explaining that the doctor’s visit was a wake up call, Raven gushed over how Miranda was such a help, especially with meal prep, in getting her to stop eating sugar. “With her help and guidance and love and fantastic cooking skills—which everyone here knows—she helped me kick sugar, and I say, ‘kicked sugar,’ because it is an addictive drug, and I was addicted to it in wheat form, in regular form, and its out of my system,” she said. The co-hosts asked if by quitting sugar, she didn’t have desserts, but Raven revealed that she enjoys “keto-friendly” cookies, and other than her diet, she also participates in intermittent and extended fasting.

Raven gushed over Miranda in her ‘View’ interview. (Broadimage/Shutterstock)

Other than her diet, Raven and Miranda also spoke about their life as a married couple, and how surreal it was to return to The View. While some of the memories from the show were hard (including breakups backstage), the pair were glad to speak about how much they love each other and share their love with the co-hosts. Raven mentioned that Whoopi Goldberg was one of the first people to know that the two would end up together. “She called it. She knew this was going to happen a long time ago,” she said.