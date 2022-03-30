Camila Cabello & Ed Sheeran Reunite To Raise Money For Ukraine With Benefit Concert: Watch

For the first time, Camila Cabello and Ed Sheeran performed their collaborative hit ‘Bam Bam’ live together for a very noble cause.

Camila Cabello and Ed Sheeran used their musical talents for good at a live concert benefitting Ukraine. The two superstars performed their new hit song “Bam Bam” live for the first time at ITV’s ‘Concert for Ukraine.’ The event, which took place in Birmingham, U.K. on March 29, raised money for Ukraine as the country continues to face deadly attacks from Russian troops.

Camila, 25, initially stepped on stage alone to share some words about the European conflict. “We’re all praying tonight for the peace and safety of the people in the Ukraine. Thank you guys so much for being apart of this super important fundraiser and please continue to give anything you can,” the “Havana” songstress told the crowd.

Then, Camila informed the crowd that she had “a surprise” for everyone. She explained that this would mark that first time her and Ed, 31, were performing “Bam Bam” together since it came out on March 4. Once Ed walked on stage, with his guitar in hand, of course, the crowd went absolutely wild. That excitement only continued as the two stars delivered their electric performance.

While singing the new song, which is rumored to be about her ex Shawn Mendes, Camila looked gorgeous in a stylish blue jacket and matching pants. She also rocked a pair of sunglasses. Ed, meanwhile, wore a short-sleeved black T-shirt and jeans. The pair were joined by background dancers who showed off their moves in blue outfits similar to Camila’s.

Camila shared a clip from the performance to Instagram and included a link to donate towards the Disaster Emergency Committee to help Ukraine. Ed also posted footage from the concert and wrote, “Very happy I was able to come out for this one and perform Bam Bam for the first time with @camila_cabello. Thank you to everyone who showed up, watched the show from home and supported the DEC’s Ukraine appeal.”

“Bam Bam” marks Camila’s first single since she and Shawn announced the end of their two-year relationship in Nov. 2021. A source previously told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY that the song “is absolutely about her breakup with [Shawn].” Camila confirmed this herself when she did an interview with Apple Music on March 4.

“I think what we were trying to get across in the verse is just that things chance and things take really unexpected terms,” she explained. “And just showing that through the actual details of it. Because, for me, I f***ing love Shawn, and I feel like there is literally nothing but love for him. And this song is mostly just about like…okay, how do I make a song that shows the cycles of love and life?”