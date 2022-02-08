Ed Sheeran Opens The BRIT Awards With His Punk Rock Remix Of His Smash ‘Bad Habits’ With Bring Me The Horizon

Ed Sheeran kicked off the 2022 BRIT Awards with a heavy new remix of his single “Bad Habits” dueting with Bring Me The Horizon’s Oli Sykes.

Ed Sheeran brought the house down at the 2022 BRIT Awards on Tuesday February 8. The 30-year-old singer treated the crowd to a rendition of his single “Bad Habits.” The singer delivered an amped up version of the single with hard rockers Bring Me The Horizon, with their lead vocalist Oliver Sykes offering some of his trademark screams.

Ed rocked a red jacket as he strummed an electric guitar to open the award show. After singing the first verse of “Bad Habits,” Oli hopped in with a black suit over a matching red shirt to give some heavy metal intensity to the popstar’s hit single. There was some choreographed headbanging on-stage, as the rockers joined Ed. As the song hit its climatic end, Oli brought in some of his band’s classic screams to give a bit of heavy metal flair to Ed’s epic performance.

After totally rocking the opening of the show, Ed won the Songwriter of the Year award. Ed thanked his many collaborators and sweetly nodded to his wife Cherry Seaborn, for all her support. Fittingly, right after accepting the award, he returned to the stage for a much more low-key performance of his ballad “The Joker and the Queen” from his album =. Accompanied by a full string-section, Ed sported a black outfit while delivering the acoustic song.

Ed is a natural performer and he’s captivated plenty of audiences throughout his career! The BRIT Awards was only the most recent awe-inspiring performance of his career. The “Perfect” singer is beloved in his home country of England, across the pond in America, and all over the globe. Stateside, he performed his hits “Shivers” and “Overpass Graffiti,” while he was the musical guest on Saturday Night Live in November 2021. The singer got to serenade the studio audience almost a month after he’d tested positive for COVID-19 in October and had to postpone the appearance.

Of course, Ed’s kept busy other than his live performances. He’d teased his fourth album = with a sweet YouTube Shorts video of him sharing a sweet kiss with his wife Cherry Seaborn. The pair smooched, as his song “First Times” played in the background. Other than the new album, Ed also got to collaborate with British Rock Royalty back in December for a special holiday track. The “Shape Of You” popstar joined forces with rock legend Elton John to perform a cozy and festive song, appropriately titled “Merry Christmas.”