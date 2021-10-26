Watch

Ed Sheeran Kisses Wife Cherry Seaborn In Rare PDA Video As He Promotes New Love Song

Ed Sheeran & Cherry Seaborn
Beretta/Sims/Shutterstock
Video grab of Ed Sheeran and his girlfriend Cherry Seaborn at the Brit Awards on Feb 21st. Pop star Ed Sheeran has revealed that his fiancee MADE an engagement ring for him, after responding to rumours that he secretly tied the knot. The Shape of You singer, who was spotted wearing a silver band on his wedding finger at a gig earlier this week, said his childhood sweetheart, Cherry Seaborn, made the ring for him out of silver plate. The 27-year-old, whose interview on the red carpet at the BRIT Awards was shown on ITV's Lorraine this morning, said: "It's the same commitment either way, so Cherry made it for me out of silver plate and I really like it. I haven't told anyone else about it yet." * No UK Papers Or Web * Magazines Only / Worldwide Rights Pictured: Cherry Seaborn,Ed Sheeran Ref: SPL4188722 240218 NON-EXCLUSIVE Picture by: Flynet - SplashNews / SplashNews.com Splash News and Pictures USA: +1 310-525-5808 London: +44 (0)20 8126 1009 Berlin: +49 175 3764 166 photodesk@splashnews.com World Rights
Paris, FRANCE - Ed Sheeran and other celebrities watching the victory of PSG (2) against Manchester City (0) on the second day of the Champions League at the Parc des Princes in Paris. Pictured: Ed Sheeran, Cherry Seaborn BACKGRID USA 28 SEPTEMBER 2021 BYLINE MUST READ: Best Image / BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
** RIGHTS: ONLY UNITED STATES, BRAZIL, CANADA ** Ipswich, UNITED KINGDOM - Superstar singer Ed Sheeran pictured sporting new haircut while pictured with wife Cherry Seaborn watching his beloved Ipswich Town match VS Wycombe Wanderers. Pictured: Ed Sheeran - Cherry Seaborn BACKGRID USA 26 NOVEMBER 2019 USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Ed Sheeran and Cherry Seaborn enjoy a date night out to a pizza restaurant following Ed's BBC One Show appearance. Pictured: Ed Sheehan and Cherry Seaborn,Ed Sheehan Cherry Seaborn Ref: SPL1455295 040317 NON-EXCLUSIVE Picture by: SplashNews.com Splash News and Pictures USA: +1 310-525-5808 London: +44 (0)20 8126 1009 Berlin: +49 175 3764 166 photodesk@splashnews.com World Rights View Gallery View Gallery 8 Photos.
News Writer

Ed Sheeran & his wife packed on the PDA in a 19-second video played to a snippet of his song ‘First Times.’ The track is part of Ed’s fourth album, out on Oct. 29.

It wouldn’t be a new Ed Sheeran album without at least one love song! The 30-year-old British singer has been promoting his upcoming fourth album, =, by releasing “YouTube Short” clips that tease all 14 tracks, including the romantic tune “First Times.” The 19-second teaser for that song was released on Oct. 25 and features Ed packing on the PDA with his wife of over two-and-a-half years, Cherry SeabornWatch the romantic footage below!

At the start of the clip, Ed greets his love with a kiss as Cherry visits him in an office. The two then engage in some cute PDA as Cherry cuddles up to the superstar singer on a couch. The couple goofs around together, and at one point Ed pulls the hoodie of Cherry’s tie-die sweatshirt to fully cover her head. During these romantic moments, “First Times” plays in the background.

Cherry is always supportive of her husband’s music endeavors. The pair secretly married in January 2019, and have since welcomed their first child together, 1-year-old daughter Lyra. Ed happily announced his baby girl’s arrival in Sept. 2020 on social media, writing, “Last week, with the help of an amazing delivery team, Cherry gave birth to our beautiful and healthy daughter — Lyra Antarctica Seaborn Sheeran. We are completely in love with her.”

Ed Sheeran & Cherry Seaburn
Ed Sheeran & Cherry Seaburn (Photo: Beretta/Sims/Shutterstock)

Related Gallery

Ed Sheeran: See Photos Of The Grammy Award-Winning Singer

Ed Sheeran poses for a portrait on in Los AngelesEd Sheeran Portrait Session, Los Angeles, USA
Ed Sheeran poses for a portrait on in Los AngelesEd Sheeran Portrait Session, Los Angeles, USA
Ed Sheeran 'Che tempo che fa' TV show, Milan, Italy - 12 Mar 2017

Ed has been super busy lately promoting his new album, which will be released on Oct. 29.  The music piece features 14 tracks, including his hit singles “Bad Habits” and “Shivers.” Ed was actually scheduled to be the musical guest for the November 6 episode of Saturday Night Live, but those plans have sadly been squashed after Ed announced he tested positive for COVID-19 on Sunday October 24.

When Ed publicly revealed his diagnosis, he noted that he’d unfortunately be forced to cancel in-person performances, and he would try to do things remotely. “It means that I’m now unable to plough ahead with any in person commitments for now, so I’ll be doing as many of my planned interviews/performances I can from my house,” he said in an Instagram post.