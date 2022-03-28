Bob Saget Fans Clap Back After Oscars Leaves ‘Full House’ Star Out Of In Memoriam Segment

The Oscars’ In Memoriam segment honored many late actors like Betty White and Sidney Poitier, but fans were none too pleased when Bob Saget was snubbed.

Every year, the Oscars honors the greats of the film industry that we have lost in the past year. At the 94th Annual Academy Awards on March 27, late stars like Betty White, Sidney Poitier, William Hurt, Michael K. Williams, and Jean-Marc Vallee were celebrated in an ‘In Memoriam’ segment that was way more cheerful than normal. However, one notable star was missing from the important moment: Bob Saget.

Bob, who is best known for his TV role as Danny Tanner in Full House and its sequel Fuller House, was completely missing from the In Memoriam. The iconic actor/comedian died at the age of 65 on January 9, after suffering from a head trauma that led to a brain bleed. Fans were understandably upset Bob wasn’t mentioned at the Oscars and they aired their grievances with the Academy on Twitter.

“Actually leaving Bob Saget out of the In Memoriam was the most outrageous part of the Oscars,” one fan tweeted. That’s saying a lot, considering Will Smith smacked Chris Rock at the ceremony. Another viewer wrote, “I’ll be honest: I don’t understand why the Oscars work so hard to appeal to TV ratings, but exclude celebrity deaths like Bob Saget while including agents/managers. Not saying they don’t matter! It just seems counter to the Academy’s desire to get average viewers to tune in.”

Comedian Norm Macdonald was similarly snubbed during the ‘In Memoriam’ segment. One Twitter user brought up how Norm starred in the 1998 film Dirty Work, which Bob directed “Norm Macdonald and Bob Saget weren’t in the Oscar death montage. Perhaps it’s because they weren’t primarily known as ‘movie people.’ Or perhaps it’s because, despite this, they made the greatest movie of all time, Dirty Work (1998), and Hollywood never forgave them for it,” the person said.

Bob’s career was mostly in TV and comedy. He did, however, appear in very brief roles in some movies over the years. Dirty Work was Bob’s feature film directorial debut. He starred in, directed, and executive produced the 2018 dark comedy Benjamin. Bob’s final film appearance will be the upcoming comedy film Killing Daniel. He completed filming the project nine months before his death.

After Bob unexpectedly passed, it was revealed that he had died from accidental head trauma that was likely caused by a fall. So many tributes poured in from A-list actors upon hearing of the tragic news and many members of his Full House cast attended his funeral including John Stamos, Dave Coulier, Lori Loughlin, Candace Cameron Bure, and Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen.

In recent years, Academy Award viewers have complained that the In Memoriam segments have felt rushed, especially during last year’s ceremony. In fact, so many people complained in 2020 that the Academy issued a statement responding to the complaints. “The Academy receives hundreds of requests to include loved ones and industry colleagues in the Oscars In Memoriam segment,” the organization said in a statement obtained by Deadline. “An executive committee representing every branch considers the list and makes selections for the telecast based on limited available time. All of the submissions are included on Oscar.com and will remain on the site throughout the year.”