Reese Witherspoon & More Stars Mourn Jean-Marc Vallée’s Sudden Death: ‘My Heart Is Broken’

Hollywood is reeling from the sudden loss of director Jean-Marc Vallée. Reese Witherspoon, Shailene Woodley, and more are devastated over their colleague’s unexpected death at the age of 58.

One of Hollywood’s most prolific directors has sadly died at the age of 58. Jean-Marc Vallée passed away at his cabin outside Quebec City, Deadline reported on December 26. The cause of Jean-Marc’s death has not been revealed. HollywoodLife has reached out to Jean-Marc’s team for further comment.

In the wake of this tragic news, the Oscar-nominated director’s famous colleagues are mourning this devastating loss. Reese Witherspoon, Shailene Woodley, and more have shared tributes to the talented director of Big Little Lies, Wild, Sharp Objects, Dallas Buyers Club, and more. Read their statements below:

Reese Witherspoon

My heart is broken. My friend. I love you. https://t.co/dvh63E8K7I — Reese Witherspoon (@ReeseW) December 27, 2021

Reese posted on her Instagram Story and Twitter and wrote, “My heart is broken. My friend. I love you.” She also shared a photo of herself with Jean-Marc on her Instagram Story and put a broken heart emoji underneath it.

Reese first worked with Jean-Marc on the movie Wild. Jean-Marc directed the 2014 film that Reese starred in. Reese earned an Academy Award nomination for her performance. Reese and Jean-Marc later teamed up for Big Little Lies. Jean-Marc directed the entire first season and also executive produced the series that Reese, Laura Dern, Nicole Kidman, and Shailene Woodley starred in.

Shailene Woodley

Shailene posted several Instagram Stories after Jean-Marc’s death. “I am in shock. Complete and utter shock. My f**king god death is the worst,” she wrote alongside a photo of Jean-Marc. “But I guess somehow I know you will turn it into a grand adventure — one for the books. One I can’t wait to read and to watch when my time comes. It doesn’t make sense though dude. It doesn’t make sense. Maybe when we wake up tomorrow you’ll be there laughing saying it was just a satirical short film you made. That it’s not real.”

The final Instagram Story featured Michael Kiwanuka’s “Cold Little Heart” playing, the Big Little Lies theme song. Shailene played Jane Chapman in the HBO series that Jean-Marc directed and produced.

Cameron Bailey

Cameron Bailey, the CEO of the Toronto International Film Festival, tweeted, “Can’t believe it. Jean-Marc Vallée was a prodigious talent, and the only filmmaker to both open (DEMOLITION) and close (THE YOUNG VICTORIA) the Toronto International Film Festival. I’ll miss his fire.”

Can’t believe it. Jean-Marc Vallée was a prodigious talent, and the only filmmaker to both open (DEMOLITION) and close (THE YOUNG VICTORIA) the Toronto International Film Festival. I’ll miss his fire. https://t.co/MCrHJQJvGg — Cameron Bailey (@cameron_tiff) December 27, 2021

Cameron also retweeted several tributes honoring Jean-Marc. The director won Best Canadian Feature Film for C.R.A.Z.Y. at TIFF in 2005.