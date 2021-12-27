Breaking News

Reese Witherspoon & More Stars Mourn Jean-Marc Vallée’s Sudden Death: ‘My Heart Is Broken’

Jean-Marc Vallee
Shutterstock
Kobe Bryant Los Angeles Lakers guard Kobe Bryant celebrates a three pointer against the Denver Nuggets during the third quarter of Game 4 of the teams' Western conference semifinals basketball game in Denver, . The Lakers beat the Nuggets 107-101 to sweep the series Lakers Nuggets Basketball, Denver, USA
Editorial use only. No book cover usage. Mandatory Credit: Photo by Matthew Cazier/Shooting Stars/Priority/No Limit/Kobal/Shutterstock (5867723c) Anthony Johnson, Mia X, Master P I Got The Hook Up - 1998 Director: Michael Martin Shooting Stars/Priority/No Limit Films USA Scene Still Comedy
FILE - In this Dec. 19, 2020, file photo, Utah running back Ty Jordan (22) scores against Washington State during the second half of an NCAA college football game, in Salt Lake City. Jordan, a star freshman running back for the University of Utah who grew up in the Dallas area, has died, school officials announced Saturday, Dec. 26. Authorities in Texas and Utah have not released details about the circumstances of the Jordan's death. (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer, File)
Stella Tennant attending the Chanel show as part of the Paris Fashion Week Womenswear Fall/Winter 2016/2017 on March 8, 2016 in Paris, France. Photo by Alban Wyters/Sipa USA View Gallery View Gallery 25 Photos.
Entertainment Director

Hollywood is reeling from the sudden loss of director Jean-Marc Vallée. Reese Witherspoon, Shailene Woodley, and more are devastated over their colleague’s unexpected death at the age of 58.

One of Hollywood’s most prolific directors has sadly died at the age of 58. Jean-Marc Vallée passed away at his cabin outside Quebec City, Deadline reported on December 26. The cause of Jean-Marc’s death has not been revealed. HollywoodLife has reached out to Jean-Marc’s team for further comment.

In the wake of this tragic news, the Oscar-nominated director’s famous colleagues are mourning this devastating loss. Reese Witherspoon, Shailene Woodley, and more have shared tributes to the talented director of Big Little Lies, Wild, Sharp Objects, Dallas Buyers Club, and more. Read their statements below:

Jean-Marc Vallee
Jean-Marc Vallée with Reese Witherspoon and Laura Dern. (Shutterstock)

Reese Witherspoon

Reese posted on her Instagram Story and Twitter and wrote, “My heart is broken. My friend. I love you.” She also shared a photo of herself with Jean-Marc on her Instagram Story and put a broken heart emoji underneath it.

Reese first worked with Jean-Marc on the movie Wild. Jean-Marc directed the 2014 film that Reese starred in. Reese earned an Academy Award nomination for her performance. Reese and Jean-Marc later teamed up for Big Little Lies. Jean-Marc directed the entire first season and also executive produced the series that Reese, Laura Dern, Nicole Kidman, and Shailene Woodley starred in.

Shailene Woodley

Shailene posted several Instagram Stories after Jean-Marc’s death. “I am in shock. Complete and utter shock. My f**king god death is the worst,” she wrote alongside a photo of Jean-Marc. “But I guess somehow I know you will turn it into a grand adventure — one for the books. One I can’t wait to read and to watch when my time comes. It doesn’t make sense though dude. It doesn’t make sense. Maybe when we wake up tomorrow you’ll be there laughing saying it was just a satirical short film you made. That it’s not real.”

Big Little Lies cast
Jean-Marc Vallée with the cast of ‘Big Little Lies.’ (Shutterstock)

The final Instagram Story featured Michael Kiwanuka’s “Cold Little Heart” playing, the Big Little Lies theme song. Shailene played Jane Chapman in the HBO series that Jean-Marc directed and produced.

Cameron Bailey

Cameron Bailey, the CEO of the Toronto International Film Festival, tweeted, “Can’t believe it. Jean-Marc Vallée was a prodigious talent, and the only filmmaker to both open (DEMOLITION) and close (THE YOUNG VICTORIA) the Toronto International Film Festival. I’ll miss his fire.”

Cameron also retweeted several tributes honoring Jean-Marc. The director won Best Canadian Feature Film for C.R.A.Z.Y. at TIFF in 2005.