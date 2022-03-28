Breaking News

Anthony Anderson’s Wife Files For Divorce After More Than 20 Years Of Marriage

Natalie Hunter
News Writer

Anthony Anderson and Alvina Stewart Anderson have split. Alvina filed for divorce due to ‘irreconcilable differences.’

Anthony Anderson and Alvina Stewart Anderson have split after over 20 years of marriage. Alvina officially filed for divorce from the Blackish actor on Friday, March 28. She cited that the reason she filed for divorce is “irreconcilable differences,” according to divorce documents obtained by HollywoodLife on Monday, March 28. She not only requested spousal support but also requested that the court not give any support to Anthony.

Additionally, she requested that he pay her legal fees. However, she did not request child support. Meanwhile, she requested that their property be treated as communal, but the documents acknowledge their assets as separate properties. “All gifts and inheritance, all assets, earnings, accumulations, and debts acquired by [Alvina] prior to the date of marriage and after the date of separation, the exact nature and extent of which are unknown,” the documents state.

This isn’t the first time that the pair has split. Alvina initially filed for divorce in September 2015, listing April 2014 as the date of separation. Their divorce was filed close to the Emmys so Anthony attended the awards ceremony solo. Instead, he invited his son Nathan his plus one and even uploaded an adorable pic of the two from that day. “Gotta make sure we look good, dammit! Son @not_nathaniel and I at the #Emmys,” Anthony captioned the cute pic,” he captioned the post.

Fast forward to 2017, she rescinded the divorce petition so it’s unclear whether this divorce filing will stick or not. It’s worth noting that she filed for divorce close to this year’s Oscars– just like she filed close to the Emmy Awards back in 2015. He had also just booked his role on Blackish and now, the show has just recently ended.

The couple met while attending college at Howard University together in 1989. Ten years later, the two got married– specifically on September 11, 1999. They also share two adult children together, Kyra, 26, and Nathan, 22. After 22 years of marriage, Anthony and Alvina’s marriage may be done for good.

 