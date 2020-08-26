Anthony Anderson Promises ‘black-ish’ ‘Will Not Shy Away’ From BLM Storyline: Dre Is ‘A Voice For The Community’

Kenya Barris & Anthony Anderson have never shied away from tackling real life in ‘black-ish.’ Anthony spoke to HL about the upcoming season & the BLM movement.

black-ish has broken many barriers during its tenure on television and as a fan-favorite series, it has an obligation to continue to do so. Anthony Anderson, who stars as Dre, promised that the show will face the ongoing fight to end systemic racism and the continued police murders of black men and women, head on. “Fans can look forward to to everything that we’ve been doing for the past six years — telling stories that affect the community at large in a comical way, and how the Johnson family deals with it,” the Emmy nominated actor told HollywoodLife in an EXCLUSIVE interview. “We‘re not going to shy away from any subject, just like we haven’t for the past six seasons.”

He continued, “You can rest assured that we will be dealing with the administration, we will be dealing with COVID and we will be dealing with the protests, which we have dealt with before, just on a different level now.”

Anthony, who spoke to HL to promote his new partnership with Autotrader for National Dog Day, said that he believes that Dre would be reacting to the ongoing BLM movement similarly. “There’s a lot of me in this character and that’s what I draw upon. Dre will have a voice, he will be a part of the demonstrations, be a voice for the community and in the community, and take a stance for what he believes in. That’s what you will see from Dre throughout the season,” he explained. “Right now, Dre would be on the front lines, voicing his opinion, voicing his concern concerns, fighting for what he believes in, personally and for his community and his fellow man. Which are the things that I do and I have done these paths few months.”

Before he heads back to set this season, Anthony is making sure to enjoy some time with his pup, Riley! The Kangaroo Jack star revealed that for this National Dog Day, Autotrader, the go-to resource for car shopping with the largest selection of vehicles to search from, created a list of the Best Cars for Dog Lovers, which all have comfort and convenience features that dog parents look for when traveling with pets. Lucky for Anthony, his family owns of a few of the cars listed!

Autotrader is also shining a light on dog adoption by creating a limited quantity of lint-roller Dog Vests, you can enter for a chance to win a pair only on Dogtrader.com starting TODAY through September 14.