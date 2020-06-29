Marsai Martin doesn’t have time for the haters, and she made that very clear with a hilarious Instagram video. The ‘Black-ish’ star doesn’t care if people don’t like her hair or teeth!

Hello to a 15-year-old icon, and literally nobody else! Black-ish star Marsai Martin put her haters to shame on Instagram (watch below) after they mocked her hair and teeth during her BET Awards appearance. The teenager was forced to see nasty comments on Twitter after she introduced the Best Female Hip-Hop Artist award to Megan Thee Stallion, and she took it in stride.

Marsai took to Instagram while the BET Awards were still running with what appeared to be a tearful apology. From her bedroom, Marsai told her followers, “A lot of people have been addressing my hair and talking about my hair, and how it looks like a ‘grandma’s wig.’ And they’re talking about my veneers,” she said, pulling her invisible braces off her teeth — which are real, she noted. “I’m sorry to anyone I’ve offended or haven’t gotten to your expectations about how I’m supposed to be.”

The Little actress and producer pretended to choke up, and fought through tears. “I apologize. I never want to hurt anyone’s feelings or have anyone worry about what my decisions are,” she said, stopping to catch her breath. And blow her nose into a $100 bill. “Ya’ll we’re in quarantine, and we’ve got more things to focus on than just my hair. Justice for Breonna Taylor,” Marsai said before turning off the camera.

Listening, haters? Marsai just proved she doesn’t care and called you broke. She got major praise on Instagram for her video. Glee‘s Amber Riley commented, “Period sis” with the laughing and crying emoji. Her Black-ish sister, Yara Shahidi, dropped a ton of the laughing and crying emojis in the comments, too, as did Keshia Knight Pulliam.

Sorry some of y’all don’t like my hair. Or teeth … which are my actual teeth btw. Good thing I don’t put my effort into trying to please everyone. I like it. Chile I’m 16 this year, let me live. I’m trying to stay sane in quarantine. Enjoy the #BETAwards 😉 — Marsai Martin (@marsaimartin) June 29, 2020

If her point wasn’t clear enough, Marsai responded to the criticism about her appearance on Twitter, as well. She tweeted, “Sorry some of y’all don’t like my hair. Or teeth… which are my actual teeth btw. Good thing I don’t put my effort into trying to please everyone. I like it. Chile I’m 16 this year, let me live. I’m trying to stay sane in quarantine. Enjoy the #BETAwards”.